New Uncharted trailer shows off a pirate ship heist and Sully’s iconic moustache

A second Uncharted trailer has dropped – and it’s given us our first look at Mark Wahlberg’s Sully rocking iconic moustache of his video game counterpart.

Of course, a bit of facial fuzz isn’t going to move the needle at the box office, no matter what Mission: Impossible – Fallout might say. The Uncharted movie also comes packed with several heartstopping action set-pieces as a treasure-filled game of cat and mouse ensues between Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake, Sully, and Antonio Banderas’ nefarious Moncada.

Chief among them is a pirate ship heist that would make even Pirates of the Caribbean blush. In it, a pair of pirate ships left untouched for centuries are airlifted out of a cavernous pit, all while Nate battles bandits on the ship in mid-air. Even Naughty Dog must be taking notes at this point.

And, yes, we even get a quick glimpse at Sully’s moustache at the end. In response to Nate’s comment on his hairy upper lip, Sully quips, "Puberty’s right around the corner, kid. You can grow your own."

Sony has also released a synopsis, charting the story’s plot from Drake’s humble beginnings to a treasure hunt with ties to his long-lost brother.

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother... but only if they can learn to work together."

Tom Holland has also teased his own physical transformation in a recent interview with sister publication Total Film. "When we went to set for the first time, I saw Mark Wahlberg [who plays mentor figure Sully], and Mark is massive. He is a unit,” he said. "I was in good shape, but I wasn’t by any means big. We went home for five months, all I did was eat and train, eat and train, eat and train – to put a bit of timber on, to make me look not like a child next to Mark."

The Uncharted movie is set to hit theaters on February 18. Here are more movie release dates you should be putting in your diary for 2022.