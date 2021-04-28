New The Tomorrow War trailer features Chris Pratt, time travel, and aliens

The first The Tomorrow War trailer has made its debut online. The Amazon-produced action-sci-fi film stars Chris Pratt as he battles against aliens 30 years in the future.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is no stranger to the otherworldly – he does love Gamora after all – but in the trailer, it looks like there is no love loss between extraterrestrials and mankind. You can check out the trailer below.

Pratt plays a modern-day high school teacher and family man who a group of time-traveling soldiers recruits to jump 30 years into the future to help fight a worldwide battle against alien invaders. The only hope for humankind is to bring civilians from the present to the future to join the fight.

Alongside Pratt, The Tomorrow War stars The Handmaiden's Tale Yvonne Strahovski as a brilliant scientist, Invincible's J.K. Simmons as Dan's estranged father, and Glow's Betty Gilpin. The Tomorrow War is helmed by Chris McKay, who makes his live-action directorial debut with a script written by Zach Dean.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon Prime) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon Prime) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Amazon Original was initially set up at Paramount with the aim of opening in theaters in December 2020, but the global pandemic delayed those plans. Amazon stepped in and picked the movie up for streaming with a release now set for July 2, 2021.

You can catch Pratt in The Tomorrow War in a couple of months but in the meantime, check out our picks for the best movies on Amazon Prime currently available to stream now.