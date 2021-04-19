New Star Wars set photo appears to show iconic location built for Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Hello there! Production is underway on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and new Star Wars set photos appear to confirm that the Disney Plus show will return to Tatooine – and, more specifically, to Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru's moisture farm.

While there's no confirmation that the new images, reported by ComicBook, are definitely the Lars homestead, it's a relatively safe assumption. The snapped building certainly looks like a recreation of what we have seen before, and we know that the actors who portrayed Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the prequels – Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse – will be reprising their roles for the series.

Looks like the Lars Homestead my be being built on this set. If it is the Lars Homestead then it’s safe to assume this set is for Obi Wan Kenobi. pic.twitter.com/vuPzkdUuHQApril 18, 2021 See more

Considering all the above, it's pretty safe to assume that we could inevitably see a certain Luke Skywalker in the series. However, there has been no official word about the famed Jedi appearing in the series, so that's just speculation for now.

We do, however, know the bulk of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series cast. Ewan McGregor is back as the title role, while Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader (again, speculators hope the actor won't be behind a mask the entire time, perhaps in some sort of flashback scene). Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, and Benny Safdie are among the newcomers to the Star Wars series.

An official synopsis has also been released, reading: "The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

The series is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and writer Joby Harold. For more upcoming projects in a galaxy far, far away, check out our piece on all the new Star Wars movies and shows.