New Resident Evil show casts Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker

Albert Wesker's back to cause havoc. The arch-nemesis of the Resident Evil series returns in the upcoming live-action Netflix series, with Lance Reddick playing the villain. Alongside him will be Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez – their roles remain unknown.

The Netflix series was originally announced last October, though details have been kept under wraps. We do have a synopsis, detailing how the series takes place across three decades, with the T-Virus having taken grip of the world.

"In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City," reads the statement from Netflix. "A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world."

In the second timeline, “There are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters – people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past - about her sister, her father, and herself – continue to haunt her.”

Reddick's previous roles include appearances in John Wick, The Wire, and Fringe. Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Resident Evil, with Constantin Film – the studio behind the live-action movies – serving as producer.

This is not to be confused with another Resident Evil series heading to Netflix. That one's an animation titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and will follow Leon and Claire following the destruction of Racoon City. Netflix released the first five minutes of the show earlier in the week.

