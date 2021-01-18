New Pokemon Snap file size and online functions revealed

The New Pokemon Snap file size for the Nintendo Switch has been revealed.

Over the weekend, Pokemon Snap's product page for the Nintendo Switch went live, revealing several new details about the hotly anticipated game. Chiefly, the brand new game will take up approximately 6.8GB on your Switch, a whole lot less than Pokemon Sword and Shield, which took up 11GB individually, or Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which ate up 15.6GB of storage space.

Elsewhere, the Pokemon Snap product page confirms that the upcoming game is in fact a single-player experience, only supporting one player per Nintendo Switch. However, it will support online functionality of some sort, as per the "Online Play" tag for Nintendo Switch Online near the bottom of the product page. Additionally, the new Pokemon Snap will support save data transfers via the cloud, if you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber.

If you're unfamiliar with New Pokemon Snap, it's effectively a reboot of the extremely popular N64 original, where players traverse lush scenery in the hopes of snapping pictures of their favorite and rare Pokemon. There are scant details to go on right now about the revival, but it's exciting news nonetheless for fans who've been waiting over two decades for a new Pokemon Snap.

The New Pokemon Snap release date for Nintendo Switch is set for April 30. If you're wondering what the rest of Nintendo's lineup for the Switch for the rest of 2021 is looking like so far, you can head over to our upcoming Switch games guide for a full recap.

