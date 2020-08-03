New PlayStation State of Play coming this Thursday, will focus on PS4 and PSVR games

PlayStation has announced a time and date for the latest State of Play - this Thursday, August 6 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST. The State of Play will air on YouTube and Twitch .

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific! What to expect:▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase▪️ No big PS5 announcements!Tune-in details: https://t.co/kgrDFZsHd2 pic.twitter.com/9AIPFnh3CTAugust 3, 2020

If you're holding out for PS5 news, you'll need to wait a bit longer, as the upcoming State of Play will focus on upcoming PS4 and PSVR games. There will be "a few quick check-ins" on third-party and indie PS5 games revealed during the June PS5 Future of Gaming event, but as the above Tweet states, there will be "no big PS5 announcements." Looks like we'll be holding out even longer to get a PS5 price or release date…

This week's State of Play will run for around 40+ minutes, according to this PlayStation blog post. And just to make it infinitely clear, it states, "there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday’s episode. There won’t be any updates around hardware, business, pre-orders, or dates either. On Thursday, our focus is squarely on showcasing some cool upcoming games coming to the broader PlayStation ecosystem."

Perhaps this State of Play could give us some more details on Marvel's Avengers, or Cyberpunk 2077, or even Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as they're all dropping for PS4 as well as next-gen consoles. Those could be filed under the "few quick check-ins" portion of the show. In terms of indies, we could be getting some updates on the puzzle game Carto or Where the Heart Is. We'll have to tune in this Thursday to find out...

