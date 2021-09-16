New Overwatch 2 details including Bastion and Sombra updates coming next week

New Overwatch 2 details including updates on Bastion and Sombra will be shared on Saturday, September 25 during the Overwatch League grand finals.

Group up with the Overwatch team on September 25 as we reveal new Overwatch 2 updates live during the @OverwatchLeague Grand Finals.🛠️ Sombra and Bastion's reworks✨ Bastion's New look🆚 OW2 Exhibition Match

Blizzard announced the showcase today. The stream will begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am BT (technically Sunday, September 26), with the pre-show and half-time bits delving into Bastion and Sombra's abilities as well as Bastion's updated look. From there, things will lead into an exhibition match between Overwatch pros, which seems like a fair way to put the sequel through its paces.

"We're gonna take you through the new hero reworks for Bastion and Sombra," says lead hero designer Geoff Goodman. "And we'll have a full breakdown of Bastion's new look and how it all ties together into Overwatch 2's design philosophy," adds character art director Arnold Tsang.

That last bit is especially interesting. Bastion and Sombra are just a small fraction of the Overwatch roster, meaning fans of other characters may be somewhat disappointed that they were chosen over someone else, but it sounds like Blizzard will also demonstrate how the changes made to these two reflect the updated design of Overwatch 2 as a whole. We know Overwatch 2 is shrinking PvP teams to 5v5 over the traditional 6v6, for example, which is just one of many big changes which have surely had ripple effects across the entire game.

Blizzard previously confirmed that an early build of Overwatch 2 will be used at the Overwatch League in 2022, and recent reports suggest the Overwatch 2 release date could be set for Q2 2022 as well.