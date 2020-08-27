New on Netflix (September 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

Want to know what’s new on Netflix in September? You’ve come to the right place! We’ve sorted through literally dozens upon dozens of incoming movies and shows and put it all in one easy-to-read list for you to use as your guide to streaming for the whole month.

And what a month too. Among the highlights new on Netflix in September is Jurassic World animated spin-off Camp Cretaceous, which is sure to flesh out the billion-dollar franchise. There’s also the origins of an iconic villain in Ratched, with Sarah Paulson playing the nightmarish nurse.

On the film side of things, The Devil All the Time combines Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and a whole load of evil goings on in a Netflix Original to die for. There’s also Millie Bobbie Brown and Henry Cavill playing Enola and Sherlock Holmes respectively in Enola Holmes.

Beyond that, there’s so, so much more: Back to the Future, the final season of The Good Place, more true crime cold cases than you can count, and a sprinkling of stand-up shows for you to see out the summer season.

If you’re looking for what’s new on Netflix in the UK this month, be sure to check back soon. Once Netflix releases the deets, we’ll let you know!

New Netflix shows: September 2020

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices – September 1

Borgen seasons 1-3 – September 1

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby – September 1

Felipe Ezperaza: Bad Decisions – September 1

The Promised Neverland season 1 – September 1

True: Friendship Day – September 1

Sister, Sister seasons 1-6 – September 1

Young Wallander – September 3

Away – September 4

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 – September 4

Record of Youth – September 7

Waiting for “Superman” – September 7

StarBeam season 2 – September 8

Get Organized with The Home Edit – September 9

The Gift season 2 – September 10

Greenleaf season 5 – September 10

The Idhun Chronicles – September 10

Julie and the Phantoms – September 10

The Duchess – September 11

Family Business season 2 – September 11

Girlfriends seasons 1-8 – September 11

Pets United – September 11

Pokemon Journeys: The Series Part 2 – September 11

America’s Book of Secrets season 2 – September 15

Ancient Aliens season 3 – September 15

Cold Case Files Classic season 1 – September 15

The Curse of Oak Island season 4 – September 15

Izzy’s Koala Word – September 15

Michael McIntyre: Showman – September 15

Pawn Stars season 2 – September 15

The Rap Game season 2 – September 15

Taco Chronicles volume 2 – September 15

The Universe season 2 – September 15

Baby season 3 – September 16

Criminal UK season 2 – September 16

MeatEater season 9 – September 16

Signs season 2 – September 16

Sing On! – September 16

Dragon’s Dogma – September 17

The Last Word – September 17

American Barbecue Showdown – September 18

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – September 18

Ratched – September 18

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt season 3 – September 22

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father season 4 – September 22

Mighty Express – September 22

Country-ish – September 25

The School Nurse Files – September 25

Sneakerheads – September 25

The Good Place season 4 – September 26

Van Helsing season 4 – September 27

Whose Vote Counts, Explained – September 28

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia – September 29

Wentworth season 8 – September 30

New Netflix movies: September 2020

Adrift – September 1

Back to the Future – September 1

Back to the Future II – September 1

Back to the Future III – September 1

Barbershop – September 1

Barbie Princess Adventure – September 1

Children of the Sea – September 1

Coneheads – September 1

Glory – September 1

Grease – September 1

Magic Mike – September 1

The Match – September 1

The Muppets – September 1

Muppets Most Wanted – September 1

Not Another Teen Movie – September 1

Pineapple Express – September 1

Possession – September 1

The Producers (2005) – September 1

Puss in Boots – September 1

Red Dragon – September 1

Residue – September 1

Sex Drive – September 1

The Smurfs – September 1

Wildlife – September 1

Zathura – September 1

Freaks: You’re One of Us – September 2

Love, Guaranteed – September 3

I’m Thinking of Ending Things – September 4

The Lost Okoroshi – September 4

Midnight Special – September 7

Cuties – September 9

So Much Love to Give – September 9

The Babysitter: Killer Queen – September 10

Dad Wanted – September 11

How to Train Your Dragon 2 – September 11

The Smurfs 2 – September 15

The Devil All the Time – September 16

The Paramedic – September 16

Kiss The Ground – September 22

Enola Holmes – September 23

Waiting… - September 23

Real Steel – September 24

Nasty Steel – September 25

Bad Teacher – September 27

Welcome to Sudden Death – September 29

New Netflix documentaries: September 2020