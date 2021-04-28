New on Netflix in May 2021: All the new movies and shows

Netflix has a hugely crowded slate on the way, with tons of Netflix Originals set to hit the streamer this May. If you're missing seeing superheroes on the small screen, there's Jupiter's Legacy, a superhero show based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's comic book series of the same name. Amy Adams' The Woman in the Window also finally arrives this month, as does Zack Snyder's new film Army of the Dead. Then there's Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2, Money, Explained, and Selena: The Series season 2. These are far from the only Originals landing this month, though – and we've got the full list below.

We've rounded up everything arriving to Netflix this May in both the US and the UK, so you can start planning your monthly bingewatches whatever side of the pond you're on. We've also selected the biggest highlights of this month to give you a starting point. Scroll on to see everything new on Netflix this May.

Jupiter's Legacy – May 7

A brand new superhero TV show, Jupiter's Legacy intercuts two timelines to detail how super-team the Union formed in '20s and '30s America – and why the second generation of heroes is struggling to live up to their lofty ideals. It's based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's comic book series of the same name, and the cast includes Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Matt Lanter, and Leslie Bibb. Expect plenty of action, plot twists, and superheroes wrestling with difficult ethical questions.

The Woman in the Window – May 14

The long awaited The Woman in the Window finally arrives May 14. Starring Amy Adams, the film follows Adams's character Anna, a child psychologist who is agoraphobic and watches the family across from her home through the window. However, everything goes wrong when she is witness to a shocking crime. Alongside Adams, The Woman in the Window stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Fred Hechinger.

Army of the Dead – May 21

Zack Snyder's next film after Zack Snyder's Justice League is Army of the Dead, which hits Netflix on May 21. The film follows a group of mercenaries who travel into Las Vegas to steal a massive reward – the catch is, the city is infested with zombies, after an undead outbreak was quarantined to Vegas. The cast includes Dave Bautista, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Tig Notaro, and Garret Dillahunt. There's also a prequel movie helmed by Schweighöfer on the way, as well as an animated spinoff.

Everything new on Netflix US this May

New on Netflix: May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina season 5

Angelina Ballerina season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part 2

Back to the Future Part 3

Barney and Friends season 13

Barney and Friends season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

New on Netflix: May 2

Hoarders season 11

New on Netflix: May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 6

Dead Man Down

New on Netflix: May 7

Girl from Nowhere season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix Original)

Milestone (Netflix Original)

Monster (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 8

Mine (Netflix Original)

Sleepless

New on Netflix: May 11

Money, Explained (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 12

Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Original)

Oxygen (Netflix Original)

The Upshaws (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 13

Castlevania season 4 (Netflix Original)

Layer Cake

New on Netflix: May 14

Ferry (Netflix Original)

Haunted season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am All Girls (Netflix Original)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Original)

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Move to Heaven (Netflix Original)

The Strange House (Netflix Original)

The Woman in the Window (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 16

Sleight

New on Netflix: May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special season 2 (Netflix Original)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

New on Netflix: May 21

Army of the Dead (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 3

The Neighbor season 2

New on Netflix: May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

New on Netflix: May 25

Home

New on Netflix: May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Original)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Original)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 27

Black Space (Netflix Original)

Blue Miracle (Netflix Original)

Eden (Netflix Original)

Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 28

Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Original)

Lucifer season 5 Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Kominsky Method season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: TBA May

AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix Original)

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir

HALSTON (Netflix Original)

Mad for Each Other (Netflix Original)

Master of None (Netflix Original)

Racket Boys (Netflix Original)

Ragnarok season 2 (Netflix Original)

Everything new on Netflix UK this May

New on Netflix: May 1

Below Deck

Eagle Eye

Premonition

Resident Evil: Degeneration

School of Rock

Tamara Drewe

The Fourth Kind

The Italian Job

New on Netflix: May 2

Colony season 3

New on Netflix: May 4

Giant Truck season 2 (Netflix Original)

Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

StartUp seasons 1-3

Trash Truck season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 5

Lava Ka Dhaava (Netflix Original)

The Circle season 2 – Finale (Netflix Original)

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Original)

Upin&Ipin season 11

New on Netflix: May 6

And Tomorrow the Entire World (Netflix Original)

August Sky – 63 Days of Glory

New on Netflix: May 7

Girl from Nowhere season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix Original)

Men in Black: International

Milestone (Netflix Original)

Monster (Netflix Original)

The Secret Life of Pets 2

New on Netflix: May 9

Super Me (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 10

The Corrupted

Deadly Switch

It Is Never Too Late

The Outlaw and His Wife

New on Netflix: May 11

Money, Explained (Netflix Original)

Motherland season 2

New on Netflix: May 12

Brightburn

Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Original)

Oxygen (Netflix Original)

The Upshaws (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 13

Castlevania season 4 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 14

Ferry (Netflix Original)

Haunted season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am All Girls (Netflix Original)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Original)

Love, Death & Robots season 2 (Netflix Original)

Ma

Move to Heaven (Netflix Original)

The Heroic Legend of Arslan

The Strange House (Netflix Original)

The Woman in the Window (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 15

Beyblade Burst Rise season 1

Kuroko's Basketball season 2

New on Netflix: May 16

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Dad's Army

Highlander

The Doors

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

New on Netflix: May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix Original)

S.W.A.T.

New on Netflix: May 19

The Last Days

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Special season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 21

Army of the Dead (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 3 (Netflix Original)

Strain

The Neighbor season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 25

Spider-Man: Far From Home

New on Netflix: May 26

The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 27

Eden (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May 28

Lucifer season 5B (Netflix Original)

The Kominsky Method season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: May TBA

HALSTON (Netflix Original)

Master of None season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix: Weekly in May