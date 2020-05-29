New on Netflix (June 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

It’s about that time again – here’s everything new on Netflix in June. Yep, everything. Over 100 new arrivals coming to the streaming service, in chronological order so you can plan out your month-in-binge-watching well in advance.
Netflix’s June highlights include a pair of hotly-anticipated Original movies that couldn’t be more different from each other. Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods presents a post-Vietnam War movie that deals with race in what was one of the deadliest battlefields of the 20th Century. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell star in a comedy film about… Eurovision.
Then there are the usual suspects: dozens of series new and old, anime, documentaries and so much, much more. It’s all here in our complete list on what’s new on Netflix this month. Plus, if you’re in the UK, we’ve got a sneak peek at what’s coming your way very soon. That’s all just a quick scroll away.
New Netflix shows (June 2020)
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card – June 1
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card – June 1
- Cocomelon: Season 1 – June 1
- Alone season 6 – June 2
- Fuller House: The Farewell season – June 2
- Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On season 1 – June 2
- True: Rainbow Rescue – June 2
- Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga – June 4
- Can You Hear Me? – June 4
- 13 Reasons Why season 4 – June 5
- Hannibal seasons 1-3 – June 5
- Queer Eye season 5 – June 5
- Queen of the South season 4 – June 6
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 6 – June 7 (new episodes every Sunday)
- Curon – June 10
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 5 – June 10
- Middle Men – June 10
- My Mister season 1 – June 10
- Reality Z – June 10
- Pose season 2 – June 11
- Dating Around season 2 – June 12
- F is for Family season 4 – June 12
- Jo Koy: In His Elements – June 12
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 2 – June 12
- Pokemon Journeys: The Series – June 12
- The Search – June 12
- The Woords – June 12
- Alexa & Katie Part 4 – June 13
- How to Get Away with Murder season 6 – June 13
- Marcella season 3 – June 14
- Mr. Iglesias Part 2 – June 17
- A Whisker Away – June 18
- The Order season 2 – June 18
- Floor is Lava – June 19
- Girls from Ipanema season 2 – June 19
- The Politician season 2 – June 19
- Rhyme Time Town – June 19
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything – June 23
- Crazy Delicious – June 24
- BNA – June 30
- George Lopez: We’ll Do it For Half – June 30
New Netflix movies (June 2020)
- Act of Valor – June 1
- All Dogs Go to Heaven – June 1
- Bad News Bears – June 1
- Cape Fear – June 1
- Casper – June 1
- Clueless – June 1
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – June 1
- The Healer – June 1
- Inside Man – June 1
- Lust, Caution – June 1
- Observe and Report – June 1
- Priest – June 1
- The Silence of the Lambs – June 1
- Starship Troopers – June 1
- The Boy – June 1
- The Car – June 1
- The Disaster Artist – June 1
- The Help – June 1
- The Lake House – June 1
- The Queen – June 1
- Twister – June 1
- V for Vendetta – June 1
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story – June 1
- West Side Story – June 1
- You Don't Mess with the Zohan – June 1
- Zodiac – June 1
- Killing Guther – June 3
- Lady Bird – June 3
- The Last Days of American Crime – June 5
- Before I Fall – June 8
- Da 5 Bloods – June 12
- Milea – June 13
- Underdogs – June 15
- Baby Mama – June 16
- Charlie St. Cloud – June 16
- Frost/Nixon – June 16
- The Darkness – June 16
- An Evening With Beverly Luff Lin – June 17
- Feel the Beat – June 19
- Lost Bullet – June 19
- One-Way to Tomorrow – June 19
- Wasp Network – June 19
- Goldie – June 21
- Dark Skies – June 22
- Nobody Knows I’m Here – June 24
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – June 26
- Straight Up – June 26
- Bratz: The Movie – June 29
New Netflix Documentaries (June 2020)
- Spelling the Dream – June 3
- Lenox Hill – June 10
- Babies Part 2 – June 19
- Father Soldier Son – June 19
- Athlete A – June 24
- Home Game – June 26
New on Netflix UK (June 2020)
Netflix's UK Twitter account has revealed several shows and movies coming to the streaming service across the pond in June.
– Rick and Morty S4– Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown S1-12– Shameless (UK) S1-11– People Just Do Nothing S5– Keeping Up with the Kardashians S1-2– The Real Housewives of Atlanta S1-2– The Real Housewives of New York S1-2– The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S1-2May 21, 2020
Just 𝓈𝑜𝓂𝑒 of the films coming in June:– Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)– Hereditary (2018)– Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)– The Disaster Artist (2017)– No Country for Old Men (2007)– Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)– Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging (2008)May 20, 2020
– Dreamgirls (2006)– The Holiday (2006)– Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)– The Addams Family (2019)– Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)– Beethoven (1992)May 20, 2020