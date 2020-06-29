New on Netflix (July 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

Looking for your next binge-worthy series? Or for that perfect cinematic epic for a movie night with your lockdown pals? We’ve got you covered with every movie and TV show landing on Netflix in July. Dozens of new series, movies, and original documentaries are on their way, and we’ve popped it all in chronological order for you – you’re welcome!
Our first recommendation is the new Netflix Original series Cursed, which stars Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) and tells the Arthurian legends through the eyes of teenage sorceress Nimue, who encounters young Arthur on his quest to find Excalibur. Catch it July 17.
If you're not looking to commit to a series, be sure to watch Charlize Theron’s latest movie The Old Guard on July 10. In the movie, Theron plays the immortal warrior Andromache, who has been protecting the world for millennia but is beginning to lose faith in mankind. It's the biggest comic-book movie of the Summer!
This list is specific to US Netflix, but don’t worry UK friends. We’ll have a specially curated list for you very soon. So, what are you waiting for? Dig in and find your next Netflix obsession.
New on Netflix: shows (July 2020)
- Deadwind: Season 2 – July 1
- Say I Do – July 1
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 – July 1
- The Baby-Sitters Club – July 3
- Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 – July 3
- Southern Survival – July 3
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1 – July 8
- Japan Sinks: 2020 – July 9
- The Protector: Season 4 – July 9
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron – July 10
- Hello Ninja: Season 3 – July 10
- O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) – July 10
- Skin Decision: Before and After – July 15
- Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2 – July 15
- Indian Matchmaking – July 16
- Cursed – July 17
- Gigantosaurus: Season 1 – July 18
- The Last Dance – July 19
- Ashley Garcia – Genius in Love – July 20
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season2 – July 21
- Street Food: Latin America – July 20
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – July 22
- Love on the Spectrum – July 22
- Nosemen: Season 3 – July 22
- ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) – July 23
- In the Dark: Season 2 – July 23
- Shameless (US): Season 10 – July 26
- Jeopardy!: Collection 6 – July 28
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 – July 29
- Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – July 30
- The Umbrella Academy: Season2 – July 31
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet – July 31
New on Netflix: movies (July 2020)
- Under the Riccione Sun – July 1
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS – July 2
- Warrior Nun – July 2
- Desperados – July 3
- JU-ON: Origins – July 3
- Dr. Suess’ The Lorax – July 7
- The Long Dumb Road – July 8
- Stateless – July 8
- Was it Love? – July 8
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space – July 10
- The Old Guard – July 10
- The Twelve – July 10
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser – July 14
- Dark Desire – July 15
- Gli Infedeli (The Players) – July 15
- Fatal Affair – July 16
- MILF – July 16
- Pride & Prejudice – July 16
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) – July 17
- The Notebook – July 18
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking – July 21
- Signs – July 22
- Spotlight – July 22
- The Larva Island – July 23
- Animal Crackers – July 24
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing – July 23
- The Kissing Booth 2 – July 23
- Ofrenda a la tormenta – July 23
- Banana Split – July 26
- The Hater – July 29
- Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie – July 30
- Get Even – July 31
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone – July 31
- Seriously Single – July 31
- Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) – July 31
New on Netflix: documentaries (July 2020)
- Unsolved Mysteries – July 1
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado – July 8
- The Claudia Kishi Club – July 10
- The Business of Drugs – July 14
- On est ensemble (We Are One) – July 14
- Last Chance U: Laney – July 28
- The Speed Cubers – July 31