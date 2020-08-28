New on HBO Max (September 2020): All the movies and shows coming to the streaming service

HBO Max is starting September with a bang with the debut of some new Max Original titles. Along with trusted classics – The Sopranos and The Wire have both been stolen back from Amazon Prime’s clutches – the streaming service boasts some major new movies.
This September is one of this biggest month of releases so far for the platform. Titles such as Jojo Rabbit, Harley Quinn’s Birds of Prey, and The Invisible Man will all be available, along with the arrival of Jordan Peele’s anticipated horror series, Lovecraft Country.
HBO Max is not slowing down as we enter the fall season when it comes to big and original titles, however. The Tom Holland/Will Smith-starring Spies in Disguise, Michael B. Jordan’s Just Mercy, and Ridley Scott’s new sci-fi series Raised by Wolves are all set to debut this September. Also on the way is Luca Guadagnino's anticipated new original series We Are Who We Are. And that’s just the beginning – here is everything new on HBO Max throughout September.
- New Netflix movies to watch
- New Disney Plus movies to watch
New on HBO Max: September 1
93Queen
All The Right Moves (HBO)
The Astronaut Farmer (HBO)
Badlands
Ballmastrz: 9009
Bandidas (HBO)
Barnyard (HBO)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (HBO)
Black Dynamite
Blood Diamond
The Bodyguard
The Brak Show
Butterfield 8
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Caveman (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web
The Cider House Rules (HBO)
City Of God (HBO)
Clara’s Heart
Clerks (HBO)
Cold Creek Manor (HBO)
Congo (HBO)
The Conversation
Cop Out
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button (HBO)
Date Movie (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Dave
The Devil Inside (HBO)
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Doctor Who, Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon
Dolores Claiborne
Election
Fatal Attraction
Father of the Bride
Final Destination 5 (HBO)
Flight Of The Phoenix (HBO)
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Going the Distance
A Good Year (HBO)
Grease
Harlem Nights
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law
Heartbreakers (HBO)
A Hidden Life (HBO)
Honeymoon in Vegas
Idlewild (HBO)
Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
Infomercials
In Good Company (HBO)
Jackson
JFK
Joe Pera Talks With You
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (HBO)
Joyful Noise
A Kiss Before Dying (HBO)
The Lake House
Lassie Come Home
Lazor Wulf, Season 1
Lean on Me
Life with Father
Little (HBO)
Little Women
Lost in Space
A Man Apart
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
Marathon Man
The Mexican
Miracle Workers, Season 1
Midnight Run (HBO)
Miracle At St. Anna (HBO)
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers
Netizens
Observe and Report
Off the Air
An Officer and a Gentleman
OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
The Operative (HBO)
The Outsiders
Over the Garden Wall
Over The Hedge (HBO)
Point Break (HBO)
Private Benjamin
Prometheus (HBO)
PT 109
Red Riding Hood
The Replacements
Replicas (HBO)
Reversal of Fortune
A Room With A View (HBO)
Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
See No Evil (HBO)
Shrek Forever After
Sin Cielo (HBO)
The Sitter (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Snakes on a Plane
Son of the Mask
Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
Star 80
Sunrise at Campobello
Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson
Three Kings
Tigtone, Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight
Two Weeks Notice
V for Vendetta
Victoria and Abdul (HBO)
The Wedding Singer
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
When We Were Kings (HBO)
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Wind and the Lion
Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
New on HBO Max: September 4
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want) (HBO)
New on HBO Max: September 11
Detention Adventure, Season 1
Huracán (Aka Hurricane) (HBO)
Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1
New on HBO Max: September 14
We Are Who We Are, Series Premiere (HBO)
New on HBO Max: September 15
Re: ZERO, Season 2
New on HBO Max: September 17
Weston Woods
New on HBO Max: September 18
Habla Now (HBO)
La Musiquita Por Dentro (HBO)
New on HBO Max: September 23
Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)
Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)
New on HBO Max: September 25
Fandango at the Wall (HBO)
New on HBO Max: September 27
Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)