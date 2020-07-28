New on Disney Plus (August 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

Want to know what’s new on Disney Plus in August 2020? We’ve got you covered: the Disney streaming service has several superheroes, new documentaries, and even The Greatest Showman coming your way this month.

Probably top of the billing, especially for MCU completionists, is Ant-Man and the Wasp. Perhaps best remembered for its post-credits tie in to Avengers: Endgame, the movie itself is a solid, breezy Marvel effort featuring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

Elsewhere, X-Men is coming to Disney Plus in August now they (helpfully) fall under Disney’s umbrella, as does Fantastic Four.

If heroes aren’t your jam, there’s the usual selection of fantastic behind-the-scenes Disney documentaries – try One Day at Disney or Pixar in Real Life if you haven’t already – plus some of Nat Geo’s always-wonderful wildlife and nature series.

Oh yeah, and there’s a little movie called Beauty and the Beast arriving on Disney Plus later this August. Don’t think we’d forgot about the live-action 2017 billion-dollar remake, which has been sorely missing from the streaming service.

Check out the full list below and, for those of you looking for what’s coming to Disney Plus UK, come back soon; we’ll update as soon as we know all the Disney deets from across the pond.

New on Disney Plus: August 7

Disney Family Sundays (series finale)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Howard

Muppets Now (weekly on Fridays)

One Day At Disney episode 36

Pixar In Real Life episode 10

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories season 1

X-Men

New on Disney Plus: August 14

Alaska Animal Rescue season 1

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue season 1

Magic Camp

Muppets Now episode 3

Nature Boom Time season 1

One Day at Disney episode 37

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge season 1

Scuba Sam’s World season 1

Spaced Out season 1

T.O.T.S. Calling All T.O.T.S season 1

T.O.T.S. season 1

The Greatest Showman

The One and Only Ivan

Weird But True! season 3, episode 1

Wild Cats of India season 1

Zombies 2

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Disney)

New on Disney Plus: August 21

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now episode 4

One Day At Disney episode 38

Weird But True! season 3, episode 2

New on Disney Plus: August 28