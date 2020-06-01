New on comiXology Unlimited (June 2020): All the comics arriving this month

June's a big month for comiXology Unlimited - as they're adding more new comics than any previous month in recent memory. By their count, over 1,000 new comic books, collections, and graphic novels will be added to the flat-rate digital reading service on June 2.
On the Big Two front, there are notable additions including over a dozen issues from Jason Aaron's Avengers run, Neil Gaiman and Chris Bachalo's complete Death: The High Cost of Living, and much of Marvel's 2019 Age of X-Men event.
Outside DC and Marvel, there are copious amounts to choose from including Witzend, Planet of the Apes, and even the collected edition of Grant Morrison's Sebastian O and Mystery Play.
If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to:
- 100 Girls: The First Girl: The Complete 100 Girls
- 100 Girls Vol. 1: First Girl
- 100 Girls Vol. 2
- 100 Girls #1-7
- 10th Muse Vol. 1
- 10th Muse Vol. 2
- 10th Muse Vol. 3
- 10th Muse Vol. 4
- 10th Muse Vol. 5
- 10th Muse Vol. 6
- 10th Muse Vol. 7
- 10th Muse Vol. 8: Godwar
- 10th Muse Vol. 9: Clash of the Muses
- 10th Muse Vol. 10: Crossovers 2
- 10th Muse Volume 10: Crossovers 2 #1-3
- 10th Muse Volume 5: Goddess of War
- 10th Muse Volume 5: Goddess of War #1-4
- 10th Muse Volume 6: The Return
- 10th Muse Volume 6: The Return #1-3
- 3 (three) #1-3
- 3D Sweeties
- 47 Decembers
- 51 Delta #1-3
- Abiding Perdition #1-6
- A Cat Named Haiku #1-2
- Adventure Time: Banana Guard Academy #1-6
- Adventure Time: Candy Capers #1-6
- Affliction #1-4
- Affliction Vol. 1
- Age Of X-Man: NextGen (2019) #1-5
- Age Of X-Man: Prisoner X (2019) #1-5
- Age Of X-Man: X-Tremists (2019) #1-5
- Age Of X-Man Alpha (2019) #1
- Age Of X-Man Omega (2019) #1
- All Fall Down #1-6
- Amazing Mary Jane (2019-) #1
- American Jesus: The New Messiah #1
- American Wasteland #1-3
- Amnesia #1-4
- Amour Vol. 1
- Amour Vol. 2
- An Arcana Cryptozoological Handbook
- Ancient Oak
- A Ninja Named Stan #1-4
- Anubis
- Anywhere #1-6
- Arcana Studio Presents 2004 FCBD Ed
- Arcana Studio Presents 2005 FCBD Ed
- Arcana Studio Presents 2006 FCBD Ed
- Arcana Studio Presents 2007 FCBD Ed
- Arcana Studio Presents 2008 FCBD Ed
- Arcana Studio Presents 2009 FCBD Ed
- Arcana Studio Presents 2010 FCBD Ed
- Arcana Studio Presents 2011 FCBD Ed: Pixies
- Arcana Studio Presents 2011 FCBD Ed: Pixies
- Arcana Studio Presents 2016 FCBD Ed: Howard Lovecraft and the Frozen Kingdom
- Arcana Studio Presents 2018 FCBD Ed: Howard Lovecraft Big Book of Summer Fun
- Arcana Studio Presents 2019 FCBD Ed: Go Fish
- Arcana Team Up #1-4
- ARK
- Avengers (2018-) #2-8
- Avengers (2018-) #10-#17
- Avengers by Jason Aaron Vol. 1: The Final Host
- Avengers by Jason Aaron Vol. 2: World Tour
- Avengers by Jason Aaron Vol. 3: War Of The Vampires
- Awakenings
- Back to Mysterious Island
- Baneberry Creek: Academy For Wayward Fairies Vol. 1
- Baneberry Creek #1-4
- Battlestar Galactica: Zarek #1-3
- Becoming #1-3
- Berrybrook Middle School Shorts #1
- Best of witzend
- Bill Paxton Presents: 7 Holes For Air
- Bitter Root Red Summer Special #1
- Blackbeard Legacy Vol. 1
- Blackbeard Legacy Vol. 2
- Black Jesus #1-4
- Black Panther (2018-) #8-15
- Black Panther Book 6: Intergalactic Empire Of Wakanda Part One
- Black Panther Book 7: The Intergalactic Empire Of Wakanda Part Two
- Blade of Kumori #1-5
- Blam #1-2
- Blood, Shells & Roses
- Breakdown #1-6
- Breather #1-3
- Butcher Street
- Camilla D'Errico's Burn
- Candice Crow #1-5
- Captain America by Ta-Nehisi Coates Vol. 1 Collection
- Captain Pixel
- Chambers #1-4
- Champion
- Champions of the Wild Weird West #1-5
- Chaotic Soldiers
- Cindy the Demon Hunter
- Clay County
- Coin Operated Boy
- Conan The Barbarian (2019-) #1-6
- Conan The Barbarian Vol. 1: The Life And Death Of Conan Book One
- Continuum #1-4
- Corrective Measures
- Corrective Measures Vol. 1 #1-6
- Corrective Measures Vol. 2 #1-6
- Creepsville #1-4
- Criss Cross: One Shot
- Crozonia #1 (of 4)
- Daddy's Little Girl
- Dandelion
- Darkham Vale Vol. 1
- Dark Horrors Anthology
- Dark Horrors Anthology Vol. 1
- Dark Horrors Anthology Vol. 2
- DC's Year of the Villain Special (2019-) #1
- Dead Cell
- Deadly Harvest #1-4
- Dead Men: Decimation #1-3
- Dead Men Tell No Tales #1-4
- Dead Reckoning Vol. 1: Contagion #1-3
- Death: The Deluxe Edition
- Death: The High Cost of Living #1
- Death: The High Cost of Living #2
- Death: The High Cost of Living #3
- Deathsport Games #4
- Defex #1-6
- Defex Vol. 1
- Dementia 21 Vol. 1
- Demonslayer
- Devil's Island
- Disney Masters Vol. 3: Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse: The Case of the Vanishing Bandit
- Disney Masters Vol. 4: Walt Disney's Donald Duck: The Great Survival Test
- Disney Masters Vol. 5: Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse: The Phantom Blot's Double Mystery
- Disney Masters Vol. 6: Uncle Scrooge: King of the Golden River
- Disney Masters Vol. 7: Mickey Mouse: The Pirates of Tabasco Bay
- Disney Masters Vol. 8: Donald Duck: Duck Avenger Strikes Again!
- Disney Masters Vol. 9: Mickey Mouse: The Ice Sword Saga
- Dive
- Divine Intervention
- Dominatrix
- Dragons vs. Dinosaurs
- Dragons vs. Dinosaurs #1-4
- Drawing Sexy Women
- Dungeon Quest Book Three #1-14
- El Arsenal: Unknown Enemy
- El Arsenal #1-3
- Every Waking Moment
- Every Waking Moment #1-4
- Ezra: Egyptian Exchange #1-4
- Ezra: Evoked Emotions #1-3
- Fafnir the Dragon #1-4
- Fafnir the Dragon Vol. 2 #1-4
- FCBD The Steam Engines of Oz
- Flee #1-4
- Frozen Wasteland #1-4
- Fuzz and Pluck: Splitsville
- Gahan Wilson: 50 Years of Playboy Cartoons
- Garbage Day
- Gauze #1-4
- Gearhead #1-4
- Gene Simmons House of Horrors #1-4
- Gene Simmons Zipper
- Goblins Vol. 1: Space Cadets
- Goblins Vol. 2: Pirates!
- Goblins Vol. 3: Fast Food
- Go Fish
- Gordon the Giraffe
- Great Divide #1-6
- Green Hornet #1-5
- Green Hornet Vol. 1: Generations
- Greyman
- Grunts
- Grunts: War Stories
- Grunts #1
- Grunts #2
- Grunts #3
- Hardcore: Reloaded #1
- Harry Walton Henchman for Hire
- HeadSmash
- Herbert West
- Hero House #1-4
- Hexen Hammers
- Hobo Mom
- Howard Lovecraft & Undersea Kingdom #1-3
- Howard Lovecraft and the Frozen Kingdom #1-3
- Howard Lovecraft and the Kingdom of Madness #1-3
- How to Nancy: The Elements of Comics in Three Easy Panels
- Human Resources
- Hyper-Actives
- Interagents
- Interesting Drug
- It Came From Beneath the Sea ... Again #1
- Jack and the Zombie Box
- Jimbo in Purgatory
- John Henry #1-4
- Judo Girl: Origins
- Judo Girl Vol. 1 #1-8
- Judo Girl Vol. 2: Silencer
- Judo Girl Vol. 2 #1-4
- Judo Girl Vol. 3 #1-5
- Kade: Original Sun
- Kade: Original Sun (Polish)
- Kade: Original Sun #1-4
- Kade: Prodigal Sun
- Kade: Prodigal Sun (Polish)
- Kade: Prodigal Sun #1-3
- Kade: Red Sun
- Kade: Red Sun (Polish)
- Kade: Red Sun #1-4
- Kade: Rising Sun
- Kade: Rising Sun (Polish)
- Kade: Rising Sun (Polish)
- Kade: Rising Sun #1-4
- Kade: Shiva's Sun
- Kade: Shiva's Sun (Polish)
- Kade: Shiva's Sun #0-2
- Kade: Sun Of Perdition
- Kade: Sun of Perdition (Polish)
- Kade: Sun Of Perdition #1-4
- Kade: Tribal Sun
- Kade Mourning Sun
- Kade Mourning Sun #1-4
- Kagagi
- Kagagi: The Raven
- Kagagi #1-3
- Khan: The Perfect Warrior
- Killing Machine #1-4
- Koni Konfidential #1-2
- Koni Waves
- Koni Waves: Perfect Wave
- Koni Waves #1-9: The Perfect Wave
- Kord & Harley
- Kore #1-5
- Kozmik #1-4
- Langley High
- Last Girl Standing
- Last Ninja
- League of Super Evil
- Legacy
- Legend of Isis
- Legend of Isis Vol. 1: Set's Revenge
- Legend of Isis Vol. 2: Return of the Scarab Queen
- Legend of Isis Vol. 3: Dogs of War
- Legend of Isis Vol. 4: Twilight of the Gods
- Legend of Isis Vol. 5: Darkness Falls
- Legend of Isis Vol. 6: Tony and Cleo
- Legend of Isis Vol. 7: Nephthys' Revenge
- Legend of Isis Vol. 8: First Flight of Horus
- Leprechaun
- Lethal Instinct
- Lil Hellions
- Loosely Based
- Los Valiants Vol. 1
- Markus Fang
- Marlow #1-4
- Mastema
- Matriarch
- Midnight To Daylight
- Minions of Ka
- Miracle
- Misery Loves Comedy
- Monologues for Calculating the Density of Black Holes
- Mort Cinder
- Mwumba
- My Best Friend's A Booger
- Mythical Creatures
- Nancy Drew: The Palace of Wisdom
- Nancy Drew #1-5
- Neelakshi: The Quest for Amrit
- Neelakshi: The Quest for Amrit Preview
- Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere #1-9
- New Adventures of Jesus
- Nieves #1-4
- Of Bitter Souls
- Old School
- Olive Peril
- On The Stump #1
- Opera Manga
- Over the Garden Wall: Circus Friends
- Over The Garden Wall: Distillatoria
- Over the Garden Wall: Soulful Symphonies #1-3
- Over The Garden Wall (2016-) Vol. 4
- Over The Garden Wall (2016-) Vol. 5
- Paparazzi
- Paradox #1-3
- Penance
- Penguins
- Philosopher Rex #1-6
- Pistolfist
- Pixies #1-4
- Pizza Tree #1
- Plan 9 From Outer Space Strikes Again!
- Planet of the Apes: Before the Fall Omnibus
- Planet of the Apes: The Simian Age
- Planet of the Apes: The Time of Man
- Planet of the Apes: Visionaries
- Planet of the Apes: When Worlds Collide
- Planet of the Apes Artist Tribute
- Planet of the Apes Omnibus
- Poe & Phillips
- Pogo: The Complete Daily & Sunday Comic Strips Vol. 1: Through the Wild Blue Wonder
- Power of the Valkyrie
- Protector #1
- Punch Drunk #1-3
- Rain
- Raise Kane
- Ralph Filmore #1-4
- Raygun
- Ray Harryhausen's Flying Saucers vs. Earth Vol. 1
- Ray Harryhausen Presents 20 Million Miles More
- Redball 6 Vol. 1
- Redfoot
- Red Light
- Redneck Kings
- Ripped
- Roger Corman Presents: The Deathsport Games
- Romero's Requiem
- Rovers
- Sanctus Vol. 1: Kings or Pawns of Men
- Scrooge and Santa #1-4
- Sebastian O/Mystery Play by Grant Morrison
- Sebastian O (1993) #1-3
- Serial Victim
- Shadowlaw #1-4
- Shaft: A Complicated Man
- Shaft: Digital Exclusive Edition #4-6
- Sideshows #1-4
- Simmons Comics Anthology Vol. 2
- Simmons Comics Anthology Vol. 3
- Smooth Criminals #1-7
- Smooth Criminals Vol. 1
- Snow Angel
- Space, MN
- Spider-Man: Life Story (2019) #1-6
- Spirit Window
- Spotlight
- Spy School
- Starfish
- Starkweather
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge (2019) #1-5
- SteamPunk Originals Vol. 1
- SteamPunk Originals Vol. 2
- Sterling
- Stranger Danger
- Styx & Stone
- Sublife Vol. 1
- Sublife Vol. 2
- Summer and Her Monkey: Charity
- Summer and Her Monkey: Faith
- Summer and Her Monkey: Fortitude
- Summer and Her Monkey: Hope
- Summer and Her Monkey: Justice
- Summer and Her Monkey: Prudence
- Summer and Her Monkey: Temperance
- Summer and Monkey
- Sunshine State
- Supersonic
- Swerve #1-6
- Tartarus #1
- The After Realm #1
- The Alternate #3-5
- The Art of ReBoot
- The Assassin #1-2
- The Bad Guy
- The Black List #1-3
- The Blighted Eye: Original Comic Art from the Glenn Bray Collection
- The Book #1-4
- The Clock #1
- The Devil is Due in Dreary #1-4
- The Domain
- The Elixir
- The Evil Tree #1-4
- The Family
- The Fix
- The Fro: Origin
- The Gloom
- The Great Divide: Separation Is Survival Is Separation
- The Green Hornet: Aftermath #1-4
- The Gwaii #1-4
- The Hope Virus #1-4
- The Intrinsic #1
- The Intrinsic Vol. 2: Singularity Zero
- The Inventor #1-6
- The Killers
- The Last Contract #1-4
- The Lone Ranger: Vindicated #1-4
- The Lost Girl #1-4
- The Netherworld
- The Network
- The Numbered
- The Old Guard: Force Multiplied #1
- The Praetorian
- The Sanctuary
- The Search for Smilin' Ed
- The Shadow/Batman #1-6
- The Steam Engines of Oz Vol. 1
- The Steam Engines of Oz Vol. 2: The Geared Leviathan
- The Surface
- The Truman Virus
- The Unemployment Adventures of Aqualung #1-4
- The Unicorn and the Fox #1-3
- The Wingman #1-3
- Tony And Cleo #1-4
- Trout
- Trump's ABC
- Turning Tiger
- Twin Blades
- Ultima Thula
- Ultraduck #1-4
- Unimaginable
- Untouchable
- Vampirella (2017) #1-5
- Vampirella (2017) Vol. 1: Forbidden Fruit
- Velvet Rope
- Victoria's Secret Service: Nemesis Rising
- War's Chosen
- Warlock
- Warstone
- Why Do They Kill Me?
- Wizard Beach #1-5
- Wonderdog, Inc.
- Woody and the Noble
- Yin Yang
- Zipper vs. Dominatrix Vol. 1
- Zippy the Pinhead: Ding Dong Daddy From Dingburg
- Zippy the Pinhead: Type Z Personality
- Zippy the Pinhead: Walk a Mile in My Muu-Muu
- Zombie Warriors
- ZooDotCom