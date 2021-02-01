New on ComiXology Unlimited (February 2021): All the comics and manga arriving

A plethora of new comic books from across the diverse comics industry have been added to ComiXology Unlimited in February 2021. Classic and more recent material from DC, Marvel, Boom! Studios, IDW Publishing, and more have arrived - featuring characters from the Marvel and DC superhero-verse, over to the realms of Star Wars, Star Trek, and even WWE.

Among the many new additions to comiXology Unlimited in February 2021, arguably the most popular will be eight new issues of Jonathan Hickman's X-Men ongoing series, primarily drawn by Leinil Francis Yu. X-Men #4 through #11 have been added, as well as a collected edition - X-Men, Volume 1.

From current to classic, the complete 1984-1985 DC series Crisis on Infinite Earths has been added - as well as a Crisis on Infinite Earths: 35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition containing all those issues PLUS some extras.

For wrestling fans on a high after Sunday's Royal Rumble event, a large swath of Boom!'s WWE comics has been added to comiXology Unlimited. WWE #18 - #25 has been added, as well as (among other things) the WW Original Graphic NOvel: Undertaker one-shot - which gives a backstory to the iconic performer.

From Deadman to Deadpool, Marvel has added Skottie Young and Nic Klein's complete Deadpool run, both as single issues and in three collected editions. They've also added over 20 issues of Ta-Nehisi Coates' current Black Panther run.

On a completely DIFFERENT tangent, the first four volumes of IDW's For Better Or For Worse: The Complete Library have been added - collecting the early years of cartoonist Lynn Johnston's slice-of-life comic strip.

On the sc-fi front, Star Trek and Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to in comiXology Unlimited's February 2021 additions. A number of Star Wars comics - including adaptations of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, The Last Jedi, The Force Awakens, and Solo - have been added, as well as the six-issue Thrawn series - which will be of particular interest to fans of Disney Plus' The Mandalorian.

On the Star Trek side, IDW has added 54 issues of its early '10s Star Trek series - which continued the adventure of the original '60s TV series with its fifth-year voyages.

Check out the recent additions from December and January here.

If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in February 2021:

(Image credit: IDW Publishing/Top Shelf Productions)

AEIOU or Any Easy Intimacy

Afraid of Everything

After the Fire

After the Spring: A Story of Tunisian Youth

A Hero's Death

Airboy Archives Vol. 3

A Letter to Jo

Alone Forever

Amazing World of Gumball: Spring Break Smash

Amazing World of Gumball 2018 Grab Bag #1

A Radical Shift of Gravity

A Shining Beacon

Atomic Robo

Atomic Robo Vol. 10: Atomic Robo & The Ring of Fire

Atomic Robo Vol. 11: Atomic Robo & The Temple of Od

B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know #7 - #15

B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know Vol. 2: Pandemonium

B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know Vol. 3: Ragna Rok

Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Vol. 2

Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Vol. 3

Black Panther (2016-2018) #5 - #18, #166 - #172

Black Panther (2016-2018) Annual #1

Black Panther Vol. 4: Avengers of the New World Part 1

Black Panther Vol. 5: Avengers of the New World Part 2

Camp Spirit

Cobra Annual 2012: Origin of Cobra Commander

Cobra Kai: The Karate Karate Kid Saga Continues - Johnny’s Story

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues #4 (of 4)

(Image credit: Alex Ross (DC))

Crisis on Infinite Earths: 35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Crisis on Infinite Earths #2 - #12

Deadpool (2018-2019) #3 - #15

Deadpool (2018-2019) Annual #1

Deadpool (2019-) #8

Deadpool by Skottie Young Vol. 1: Mercin' Hard For The Money

Deadpool by Skottie Young Vol. 2

Deadpool by Skottie Young Vol. 3: Weasel Goes To Hell

Delegates #15

Disney's Tsum Tsum Kingdom

Disney Afternoon Giant #1 - #8

Disney Comics and Stories: Friends Forever

Disney Comics and Stories #1 - #13

Disney Giant Halloween Hex #1

Disney Magic Kingdom Comics #1 and #2 (of 2)

Doc Macabre #2 and #3 (of 3)

Doctor Doom (2019-) #6 - #10

Donald and Mickey Quarterly #4

Dungeons & Dragons: Abraxis Wren of Eberron

Dungeons & Dragons: Baldur’s Gate 100-pager

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun #1 - #5

Dungeons & Dragons: Days of Endless Adventure

Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides #1 - #4 (of 5)

Dungeons & Dragons Vol. 2: First Encounters

Dungeons & Dragons Vol. 3: Down

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

For Better Or For Worse: The Complete Library Vol. 1

For Better Or For Worse: The Complete Library Vol. 2

For Better or For Worse: The Complete Library Vol. 3

For Better or For Worse: The Complete Library Vol. 4

G.I. Joe (2014-2015) #8

G.I. Joe (2016-2017) #8 and #9

G.I. Joe (2019-) #6

G.I Joe: Cobra Civil War - G.I Joe Vol. 2

H.G. Wells' The Island of Dr. Moreau

Harrow County: Library Edition Vol. 1

Harrow County #13 - #16

Harrow County Library Edition Vol. 2

Harrow County Vol. 4: Family Tree

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1954 #1 - #15

Hypernaturals Vol. 3

I Can Sell You A Body #1 - #4

Johnny Boo Meets Dragon Puncher

Johnny Dynamite: Explosive Pre-Code Crime Comics—The Complete Adventures of Pete Morisi’s Wild Man of Chicago

Klaus: The New Adventures of Santa Claus

Klaus and the Crying Snowman #1

Klaus and the Life and Times of Joe Christmas #1

Liar's Kiss

Life on the Moon

Life Undead

Little Adventures In Oz Vol. 1

Little Sammy Sneeze

Lucy Dreaming #4 and #5

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Lumberjanes: A Midsummer Night’s Scheme #1

Lumberjanes: Bonus Tracks

Lumberjanes: Campfire Songs

Lumberjanes: Somewhere That's Green #1

Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass

Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship

Lumberjanes #46 - #72

Lumberjanes Vol. 8

Lumberjanes Vol. 9

Lumberjanes Vol. 10

Lumberjanes Vol. 11

Lumberjanes Vol. 12

Mega Princess #1 - #5 (of 5)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Beyond the Grid

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Lost Chronicles Vol. 2

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 - #51

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Anniversary Special #1

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Archive Vol. 2

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 6

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 7

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 8

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 9

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 10

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 11

Ms. Marvel (2014-2015) #12 - #19

Ms. Marvel Vol. 3: Crushed

My Little Pony: A Canterlot Wedding

My Little Pony: Adventures In Friendship Vol. 4

My Little Pony: Adventures In Friendship Vol. 5

My Little Pony: Animated Vol. 3: The Return of Harmony

My Little Pony: Art Is Magic!

My Little Pony: Art Is Magic! Vol. 2

My Little Pony: Deviations

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls Holiday Special

My Little Pony: Feats of Friendship

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #72 - #88

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Vol. 16

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Vol. 17

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Vol. 18

My Little Pony: Legends of Magic #1 - #12

My Little Pony: Legends of Magic Annual 2018

My Little Pony: Legends of Magic Vol. 1

My Little Pony: Legends of Magic Vol. 2

My Little Pony: Micro Series - Cutie Mark Crusaders #7

My Little Pony: Micro Series - Fluttershy #4

My Little Pony: Micro Series - Luna #10

My Little Pony: Micro Series - Pinkie Pie #5

My Little Pony: Micro Series - Rainbow Dash #2

My Little Pony: Micro Series - Rarity #3

My Little Pony: Micro Series - Twilight Sparkle #1

My Little Pony: Movie Adaptation

My Little Pony: Pageants & Ponies

My Little Pony: Ponyville Mysteries #1 - #5

My Little Pony: Princess Twilight Sparkle

My Little Pony: Spirit of the Forest #1 - #3 (of 3)

My Little Pony: Star Pupil

My Little Pony: The Crystal Empire

My Little Pony: The Crystalling

My Little Pony: The Cutie Map

My Little Pony: The Cutie Re-Mark

My Little Pony: The Feats of Friendship #1 - #3

My Little Pony: The Magic Begins

My Little Pony: The Movie Prequel #1 - #4

My Little Pony: To Where and Back Again

My Little Pony: Treasury Edition: Ponies of Darkwater

My Little Pony: Twilight's Kingdom

My Little Pony: When Cutie Calls

My Little Pony Art Gallery

My Little Pony Cover Gallery #1

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Canterlot High: March Radness

My Little Pony Holiday Special 2017

My Little Pony Holiday Special 2019

Neon Future Volume 2 #5

Pandemica #1 - #4 (of 5)

Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1

Punks Not Dead: London Calling #1 - #5

Punks Not Dead Vol. 2: London Calling

Queer Visitors from the Marvelous Land of Oz

Ragnarök: The Breaking of Helheim #1 - #5 (of 6)

Richard Matheson: Master of Terror Graphic Novel Collection

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Richard Stark's Parker: The Hunter: Chapter 1 - 4

Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons #1: Director's Cut

Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons #1 - #4 (of 4)

Rick Veitch's Bratpack

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Big Reveal

Rise of the TMNT: Sound Off!

Rising Sun #1 - #3 (of 3)

Saban's Power Rangers Original Graphic Novel: Soul of the Dragon

Skyward #2 - #5

Skyward Vol. 1: My Low-G Life

Sleeping Beauties #1 (of 10)

Snake Eyes: Deadgame #1

Something is Killing the Children #4 - #8

Something is Killing the Children Vol. 1

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #26 - #28

Sonic the Hedgehog Annual 2020

Sonic the Hedgehog Vol. 6: The Last Minute

Sons of Anarchy: Redwood Original Vol. 3

Spacewarp Vol. 1: Phase 1

Speed Bump

Star Trek: Countdown Vol. 1

Star Trek: Debt of Honor Facsimile Edition

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine—Too Long a Sacrifice #1

Star Trek: Deviations

Star Trek: Discovery: Aftermath #1 - #3

Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #1 - #4

Star Trek: Discovery #1 - #4

Star Trek: Discovery - Aftermath

Star Trek: Discovery Annual 2018

Star Trek: Discovery Annual 2019—Captain Saru

Star Trek: Discovery—The Light of Kahless

Star Trek: Year Five: Valentine’s Day Special

Star Trek: Year Five #10 - #12

Star Trek: Year Four

Star Trek (2011-2016) #4 - #60

Star Trek (2011-2016) Vol. 10

Star Trek (2011-2016) Vol. 11

Star Trek (2011-2016) Vol. 12

Star Trek (2011-2016) Vol. 13

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Star Wars: A New Hope Graphic Novel Adaptation

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters (2020-) #1 - #6

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters Vol. 1: Galaxy’s Deadliest

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – Dark Temple (2019) #1 - #5 (of 5)

Star Wars: Solo Graphic Novel Adaptation

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Graphic Novel Adaptation

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Graphic Novel Adaptation

Star Wars: Thrawn (2018) #1 - #6 (of 6)

Star Wars Adventures: Clone Wars #2 (of 5)

Star Wars Adventures: Destroyer Down #1 - #3

Star Wars Adventures: Forces of Destiny—Ahsoka & Padme

Star Wars Adventures: Forces of Destiny—Hera

Star Wars Adventures: Forces of Destiny—Princess Leia

Star Wars Adventures: Forces of Destiny—Rey

Star Wars Adventures: Forces of Destiny—Rose & Paige

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #32

Star Wars Adventures Annual 2018

Star Wars Adventures Vol. 9: Fight the Empire

Steven Universe: Harmony #1 - #5

Steven Universe: Ultimate Dough-Down

Steven Universe: Welcome to Beach City

Steven Universe (2017-): Fusion Frenzy #1

Steven Universe (2017-) #12 - #36

Steven Universe (2017-) Vol. 2: Punching Up

Steven Universe (2017-) Vol. 3

Steven Universe (2017-) Vol. 4: Just Right

Steven Universe (2017-) Vol. 5: Find A Way

Steven Universe (2017-) Vol. 6: Playing By Ear

Steven Universe (2017-) Vol. 7: Out Fearful Trip

Steven Universe Original Graphic Novel: Camp Pining Play

Steven Universe Original Graphic Novel: Crystal Clean

Strange Skies Over East Berlin #1 - #4

Strong Female Protagonist

Strong Female Protagonist, Book Two

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 30th Anniversary Special

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #1 - #3 (of 3)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #29 - #97

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #100: Deluxe Edition

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #102 - #106

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 8: Northampton

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 9: Monsters, Misfits, and Madmen

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 10: New Mutant Order

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 11: Attack On Technodrome

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 12: Vengeance, Part 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 13: Vengeance, Part 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 14: Order From Chaos

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 15: Leatherhead

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 16: Chasing Phantoms

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 17: Desperate Measures

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 18: Trial of Krang

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 19: Invasion of the Triceratons

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 20: Kingdom of Rats

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 21: Battle Lines

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 22: City At War, Pt. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 23: City at War, Pt. 2

The Accelerators Vol. 4: The Accelerators Vol. 4: Forwards and Backwards

The Amazing World of Gumball: Adventures in Elmore

The Amazing World of Gumball: The Storm

The Amazing World of Gumball: Tunnel Kingdom

The Amazing World of Gumball Original Graphic Novel: Midsummer Nightmare

The Amazing World of Gumball Vol. 4: Scrimmage Scramble

The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV #10 - #12 (of 12)

The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV Vol. 2

The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV Vol. 3

The Art (and Many Other Mistakes) of Eric Powell

The Avant-Guards #1 - #8

The Avant-Guards Vol. 2

The Backstagers

The Backstagers 2018 Halloween Intermission #1

The Backstagers Valentine's Intermission #1

The Backstagers Vol. 2: The Show Must Go On

The Backstagers Vol. 3

The Complete Elfquest Vol. 2

The Complete ElfQuest Vol. 3

The Complete The Killer

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

The Crow: Curare #1 - #3 (of 3)

The Crow: Death and Rebirth

The Crow: Hark the Herald

The Crow: Lethe #1 - #2 (of 3)

The Crow: Memento Mori #1 - #4

The Crow: Midnight Legends Vol. 5: Resurrection

The Crow: Midnight Legends Vol. 6: Touch of Evil

The Crow: Pestilence #1 - #4

The Crow: Skinning the Wolves #1 - #3 (of 3)

The Crow #1 - #5

The Empty Man (2018): Manifestation

The Empty Man (2018): Manifestation

The Empty Man (2018): Recurrence

The Empty Man (2018) #1 - #8

The Grand Abyss Hotel

The Great Wiz and the Ruckus

The Thrilling Adventure Hour: Martian Manhunt

The Thrilling Adventure Hour: Residence Evil

The Thrilling Adventure Hour (2018-) #1 - #4

The Unsound

The Woods Vol. 9: The Way Home

Tiananmen 1989: Our Shattered Hopes

Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 4

Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 5

Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 6

Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 7

Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 8

Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 9

Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 10

Transformers: IDW Collection - Phase Two Vol. 11

Transformers Galaxies #6 - #7

Transformers vs. Terminator #1 - #2 (of 4)

Transformers ‘84: Secrets and Lies #1 (of 4)

Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics #1 - #4

Venom: Space Knight (2015-2016) #1 - #13

Venom: Space Knight Vol. 1: Agent of the Cosmos

Venom: Space Knight Vol. 2: Enemies and Allies

War for the Planet of the Apes

Waves

Welcome to Wanderland #1 - #4

Wellington #1 - #4 (of 5)

We Served The People

Wet Hot American Summer

White Boy in Skull Valley

Wicked Things #1 - #3

Wild's End Vol. 3: Journey's End

Wolverine (2020-) #4 - #6

Wonder Pony

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

WWE: Forever #1

WWE: Then. Now. Forever. Vol. 2

WWE: Then. Now. Forever. Vol. 3

WWE: Then. Now. Forever. Vol. 4

WWE #18 - #25

WWE Attitude Era 2018 Special #1

WWE Original Graphic Novel: Undertaker

WWE Smackdown #1

WWE Vol. 3: Roman Empire

WWE Vol. 5: The Sami & Kevin Show

WWE Vol. 6: The Phenomenal One

WWE WrestleMania 2018 Special #1

WWE Wrestlemania 2019 Special #1

X-Men (2019-) #4 - #11

X-Men by Jonathan Hickman Vol. 1

ComiXology Unlimited is one way to read comics digitally. Check out Newsarama's list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.