New Netflix series in the works from Game of Thrones creators and Hugh Jackman

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are teaming up with Hugh Jackman for a new Netflix series.

The trio are adapting Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Overstory by Richard Powers, which centers on five trees (stay with us here) that resonate with nine diverse Americans, ultimately bringing them together and motivating them to address environmental destruction. Sounds like hard-hitting stuff, with Netflix has describing the series as "a sweeping work of activism and resistance about a magnificently inventive world that a handful of people learn how to see and are drawn into."

Benioff, Weiss, and Jackman are all on board as executive producers and Jackman may also have an acting role in the series, according to Deadline .

Best known for their work on HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones, Benioff and Weiss signed a nine-figure deal with Netflix in 2019 and the duo are involved in two other projects for the platform – an adaptation of sci-fi trilogy The Three-Body Problem and the Sandra Oh-led comedy drama series The Chair.

Jackman, meanwhile, is best known for playing Logan (AKA Wolverine) in the X-Men movies, as well as his roles in blockbusters like The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables. He's set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Reminiscence alongside Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton. The Overstory will be his first time behind the camera in several years.