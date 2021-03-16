New Netflix horror series from Haunting of Hill House creator marks start of filming with set photo

We’ve had The Haunting of Hill House and, in 2020, The Haunting of Bly Manor. Creator Mike Flanagan may be moving away from the Haunting series for a while – but he’s sticking with Netflix. The horror supremo is now filming a new show and has marked the occasion with a behind-the-scenes set photo.

Taking to Twitter, Flanagan posted an image (with clapper board, naturally) from the first day on the set of The Midnight Club. Flanagan also has another series, The Midnight Mass, that has wrapped filming and is out later this year.

And we're off! #day1 #midnightclub pic.twitter.com/CXQ41rXHw2March 15, 2021 See more

But let’s back up a bit. For those of you who haven’t come out from behind the sofa after Mike Flanagan scared you silly the last few times, The Midnight Club might have flown under the radar.

Based on the novel by Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club revolves around a small group of terminally ill teenagers who are sent to live out their last days in Rotterdam Home. While there, they partake in spooky and scary stories – while also agreeing that the first of them to die should try to contact everyone from the afterlife.

If the premise and the Haunting series are anything to go by, it has all the makings of another hair-raising horror series on Netflix. The 10-episode series is currently undated and the cast includes the likes of Heather Langenkamp (Nightmare on Elm Street) and relative newcomers Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, and Annarah Shephard.

For more from the streaming service, check out the best Netflix shows.