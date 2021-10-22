6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to watch this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of freshly baked streaming recommendations from us. Fall has very much arrived, too, so there'll be plenty of dark evenings that are perfect for getting comfy in front of the TV. If you're planning a movie night this weekend, you can enjoy brand new release Dune from the comfort of your own home – the long-awaited sci-fi epic released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

For something a little more spooky, try the new vampire movie Night Teeth on Netflix or the 2006 remake of The Hills Have Eyes on Disney Plus in the UK. There's also a new installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled, which takes us behind the scenes of the making of Black Widow . As for TV shows, there are new episodes of Insecure dropping weekly, with the final season premiere releasing on HBO Max this Sunday, or you can sink your teeth into the first three episodes of the new sci-fi series Invasion on Apple TV Plus. Happy streaming.

Dune – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

If you can't make it to the theater this weekend, Dune is also available to stream on HBO Max. Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic focuses on a planet called Arrakis (also known as Dune), the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe – a drug called ‘the spice’ that extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes faster-than-light travel possible. The all-star cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem.

Night Teeth – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Night Teeth, Netflix’s stylish vampire movie, focuses on chauffeur Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) who drives two mysterious women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of partying. All is not as it seems, though, and Benny soon discovers his passengers are blood-thirsty monsters – and he’s right in the middle of a war between the vamps and humanity. Megan Fox, The White Lotus’ Sydney Sweeney, Army of the Dead’s Raúl Castillo, Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen, and Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig co-star.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Black Widow – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

The next installment in Marvel’s documentary series, this episode takes us behind the curtain of Marvel Phase 4 movie Black Widow. Hear from the cast and crew all about how the blockbuster was made, and get a look at plenty of behind-the-scenes footage. Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour, and is a prequel set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Other episodes in the Assembled series focus on the TV shows WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

Insecure season 5 – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

The final season of Insecure premieres this Sunday on HBO Max, with new episodes following every week. Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji are back for 10 more episodes as long-time best friends Issa and Molly, navigating relationships, their 30s, and being a Black woman in the US. The last season of the comedy drama received eight Emmy nominations, so we have high hopes for season 5 – it looks set to go out with a bang.

The Hills Have Eyes – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

Available: UK

Watch today: Disney Plus

It’s nearly Halloween, so it’s time to start dusting off the cobwebs and firing up your bone-chilling playlists. You could do worse than adding The Hills Have Eyes, the 2006 remake of the 1970s Wes Craven cult classic, to your collection.

The Alexander-Aja director horror-action flick sees the Carter family take a vacation – and an ill-fated detour across New Mexico. There, they come face to face with a horde of mutated humans who are dead set on devouring the holidaymakers. Expect gore, jump scares, and possible lack of sleep. You have been warned.

Invasion – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Apple TV Plus

Aliens: been there, done that? Not quite. Invasion is an Apple TV series that does things differently, following an extra-terrestrial force causing chaos in a series of devastating connected events – but through the lens of ordinary people across three continents.

In that way, it feels part-Cloverfield, part-War of the Worlds, and it’s a tantalizing slow burn of a show that gives the actors (including Sam Neill and Golshifteh Farahani) the space for their characters to navigate a brave new world – and face whatever is lurking among the stars. The first three episodes are out now with more to follow every Friday.