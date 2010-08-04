New NBA Jam bound for PS3/ 360, but only kind-of

After months of speculation and even an ESRB filing, it turns out that the forthcoming NBA Jam reboot isn’t a Wii-exclusive after all and is coming to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 this fall. The catch? You can only get it with a brand new copy of NBA Elite 11.



Above: Because Bosh and Wade deserve to be dunked on. Forever.

That’s right, every new copy of NBA Elite 11 will come with a code for a one-time download of the new Jam. The HD-optimized version of the downloadable game will come packed with the Play Now, Classic Campaign, and Online modes, but seems to lack the Remix Tour mode that the Wii version will sport.

And if you haven’t been paying attention, the Wii version also won’t force you to drop $60 on some other basketball game. So start asking yourself, are those pretty HD graphics really worth it? I dunno. Then again, that “other” basketball game is a pretty fully-featured product, so maybe the grass IS greener on the 360/PS3 side of the court.

