New Metroid Dread trailer shows more of what Samus will face on planet ZDR

Metroid Dread has received another new trailer that highlights the kind of enemy encounters Samus will experience in the upcoming game.

Named the 'Find Your Power' video, this short and snappy trailer only comes in at 30 seconds long however shows soon-to-be fans of Metroid Dread just some of the threats Samus will come up against.

Right from the get-go, we see Samus attempting to fight an E.M.M.I bot whilst a voice-over reads: “In a fight for your life, trusting your instinct is everything…” We then get to see Samus battle against a monstrous life form that looks like its design may have been inspired by a scorpion. As well as a huge crocodile-looking creature that appears not to like Samus' presence on planet ZDR.

There’s not long to go now until fans of Samus Aran’s adventures can get their hands on the latest addition to the Metroid series. Nintendo has scheduled for Metroid Dread to release on October 8, 2021 and considering the number of trailers and other marketing material we have received over the last few months, it seems like Nintendo has no plans of slowing down until the game’s release.

If a new Metroid game is news to you, here’s what we know so far. Metroid Dread will see the series return to its classic 2D side-scrolling roots as Samus travels to Planet ZDR to investigate a series of robot disappearances. The upcoming Nintendo Switch title is apparently a sequel to 2002’s Metroid Fusion and will see the return of a familiar enemy, the Chozos .

Metroid Dread is set to release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.