New Metroid Dread gameplay features a first look at the Chozos

A new clip of Metroid Dread was released online before it was quickly removed from the official Japanese Nintendo Twitter account.

An unlisted video hosted on the Japanese Nintendo YouTube account called: “[Metroid Dread] A scale of fear Part 1” has started doing the rounds online. The 30-second long video appears to be new footage of the upcoming game which features recreated scenes from Metroid 2: Return of Samus and appearances from series regulars Chozos.

The new clip features a series of quick flashes which break up several fast-paced scenes. These scenes include appearances by Samus (including a brief view of her face under the helmet), her Gunship - the one which appears in Metroid Fusion, which is no surprise considering Metroid Dread is a sequel to Fusion - and even the bird-men characters; Chozos.

According to Nintendo Life, Metroid Dread will feature story recaps of the story so far for those who are brand new to the Metroid series. Considering how this new clip contains a lot of recreated scenes, and the video’s title, it’s possible that this video could be part of the game’s intro or some kind of flashback to help players understand Metroid Dread’s backstory.

Metroid Dread is set to release on October 8, 2021, on the Nintendo Switch, and will be the first sequel to the proper Metroid franchise in 20 years. This highly anticipated Nintendo game is a 2D side-scrolling platformer which despite not being a horror game, looks tense enough to keep players on their toes.

Releasing alongside Metroid Dread are two new Amiibos based on the game. This includes Samus and E.M.M.I, both of which will give players in-game boosts such as health top-ups and bonus ammo once per day.

