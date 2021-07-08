New Marvel's What If...? trailer features Chadwick Boseman's final performance as Black Panther

A new What If…? trailer is here, along with a release date. Marvel has revealed that the series will start streaming on Disney Plus this August 11, with a new episode arriving every Wednesday.

The new trailer, which you can see below, features alternate takes on some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most familiar storylines. It opens with Tony Stark being rescued by Killmonger, and also features Captain Carter, T'Challa as Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, and tons of other well-loved characters like Vision and Thor.

The series will also be Chadwick Boseman's final performance as his character T'Challa – usually Black Panther – after the actor's untimely death last year. In What If…?, T'Challa is taken in by Yondu and the Ravagers, and the trailer features plenty of this alternate T'Challa in action.

Along with Boseman, the series also features the voice talent of multiple MCU actors: Hayley Atwell, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Michael Douglas, Dominic Cooper, Sean Gunn, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, Toby Jones, Jeff Goldblum, Neal McDonough, Djimon Hounsou, and Michael Rooker are all part of the series. Phew.

Jeffrey Wright also joins the MCU with this show as the voice of The Watcher, who, as the name suggests, observes the goings-on of the multiverse. He will narrate the series, as he does the trailer – which sees him make clear that he won't interfere in what he's watching.

Recently, pictures of merchandise for the series surfaced online, giving a look at multiple characters set to appear in the show – including Gamora.

What If…? will be the MCU's fourth Disney Plus series, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. It will be joined by Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel, which are both expected to debut this year.

Loki is continuing on Disney Plus now, with a new episode dropping weekly. You can check out our Loki release schedule to find out exactly when the next installment drops, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals right here. If you're in the mood for an MCU marathon, see how to watch Marvel movies in order, too.