Popular

New Infamous game rumored to appear at PlayStation showcase

By

Leaks and website registrations point to a potential announcement this week

Infamous
(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

A new Infamous game could be revealed this week, according to a rumor from a leaker with form when it comes to series developer Sucker Punch. 

XboxEra co-founder @Shpeshal_Nick took to Twitter yesterday (September 5) to say that although he couldn't get it confirmed: "There's a chance that we could see Infamous make a return at Sony's showcase," referring to the PlayStation showcase that's due to take place later this week.  

See more

Now, even though this rumor isn't exactly ironclad - even the tweet says to take it with a grain of salt - @Shpeshal_Nick has good previous with Sucker Punch leaks. Earlier this year, he tweeted out details of what would become Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. While certain things about this leak weren't exactly accurate - for instance, Iki Island wasn't a standalone game - a lot did line up with what eventually came out earlier the summer.

The other reason why this rumor has gained a little traction is that it's been noted by a few accounts that Sony had renewed the Infamous webpage domain last year. While this is almost certainly a way for PlayStation to make sure no-one else is going to nick the domain, it's at least a sign that Sony hasn't forgotten about Sucker Punch's open-world series. 

It's been a long time since we've seen anything in the Infamous universe, with the last entry in the franchise being spin-off Infamous: First Light way back in 2014. Of course, since then, developer Sucker Punch hasn't abandoned open-world gaming, with last year's Ghost of Tsushima proving the studio hasn't lost its touch when it comes to giving us gorgeous open worlds to play in. 

Still, with the PlayStation showcase set to take place on Thursday, we won't have to wait too long to see if this rumor has legs. 

For more on Sucker Punch's latest, check out the recent changes made to Ghost of Tsushima's foxes.

Ben Tyrer
Ben Tyrer

Hello, I'm GamesRadar's News Editor. I've been working in the games industry since 2013, after graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in multimedia journalism. Since then I've worked for Official PlayStation Magazine as a staff writer and games editor, as well as writing for Official Xbox Magazine, Edge, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, PC Games N, and more. When I'm not moaning about being beaten on FIFA and Warzone, I'm writing news, features, and reviews for this wonderful site. 