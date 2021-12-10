New Hawkeye trailer reveals more Yelena Belova scenes in the series

A new Hawkeye trailer is here, and it’s all about Clint Barton's enemies.

The clip shows off the villains on his trail: the Tracksuit Mafia, Echo, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. It seems the assassin is going to be a particularly deadly threat – we see her in the white suit from the Black Widow movie, brutally taking down an unknown character, but also get some of her trademark sense of humor when she catches a flying projectile aimed right for her face with a cheerful "hi!"

Hawkeye only has two episodes remaining, and it seems the pieces are all coming together for some epic showdowns. We've already seen Kate Bishop and Clint go up against Yelena and Echo in episode 4, but with the archer duo splitting up – though surely not forever – we can expect Hawkeye to tangle with some of his foes alone in the final two installments.

Then there's the hint at a Kingpin return, with one of Hawkeye's directors, Bert of Bert & Bertie, teasing that we'll find out who Echo's uncle is soon: "[The filmmakers at] Marvel are experts are teasing things in their shows, but they never leave you hanging… for too long." If the Daredevil villain does appear, he'll surely be a formidable threat.

It remains to be seen if Yelena and Clint can become allies before the TV show ends, but considering the Contessa told the assassin that Hawkeye was responsible for Natasha Romanoff's death, it's safe to assume their relationship might stay a tad strained.

Hawkeye continues on Disney Plus every Wednesday. While you wait for episode 5, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.