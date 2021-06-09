New Halo Infinite art emerges ahead of Xbox's E3 2021 showcase

New Halo Infinite artwork has been revealed through a calendar.

As first discovered through Twitter earlier this week, in the tweet that you can see just below, some brand new Halo Infinite artwork has been revealed through a new calendar. Available through Calendars.com, the Halo Infinite calendar itself isn't due to ship until September this year, but you can already peruse the art relating to each month.

A new #HaloInfinite calendar has revealed some never before seen artwork Link: https://t.co/FM6JmYoZKr pic.twitter.com/T6JWC7V3jFJune 8, 2021 See more

There's actually some pretty intriguing artworks on the calendar itself. In one month, for example, we can see a destroyed Halo ring. We know that parts of Halo Infinite's story will take place on Zeta Halo, but could this calendar artwork be hinting at the ultimate destruction of the Halo Ring itself, or is this another ring entirely?

Additionally, another piece of art on the Halo Infinite calendar shows the Master Chief being rescued in deep space by a Pelican ship. This aligns with what we know so far about the story of Halo Infinite, where Master Chief is on a journey back from the deep reaches of space, while also fighting the villainous Banished faction.

Speaking of, we can see what appears to be a Brute from the Banished in one panel on the calendar. We've seen Brutes in action in past Halo Infinite gameplay demos and cinematic trailers, so this shouldn't come as any major surprise. As for the faction itself though, the Banished originated from Halo Wars 2, an offshoot of The Covenant that are going to war with humanity in the new game from 343.

It shouldn't be long now until we get another look at 343's highly anticipated sequel. Xbox's E3 2021 showcase is scheduled to take place later this week on Sunday, June 13, and it's hard to imagine Halo Infinite not showing up in some capacity during the showcase from the publisher. Perhaps we'll see a new cinematic trailer for the sequel, or perhaps there'll even be another gameplay demo.

We're now into the second half of the year, which means there should be less than six months to go until Halo Infinite is finally here. Previously, when the game was delayed out of launching last year as a day one Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch title, developer 343 revealed that Halo Infinite was rescheduled to launch in Fall 2021. With the Holiday season less than six months away, could Xbox be about to reveal Infinite's release date at their E3 2021 presentation this week?

For everything you need to know about each individual showcase at E3 later this week, head over to our E3 2021 schedule guide for more.