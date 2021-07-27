New Ghostbusters Afterlife trailer teases the return of some familiar faces

A new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is here, and it's got some familiar faces.

The film is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original director Ivan Reitman. The trailer dives into nostalgia with the new, young cast uncovering that famous Ectomobile and taking it out for a spin, as well as watching clips of the original Ghostbusters, and tackling an old foe in the form of Slimer. Lots of tiny Stay Puft Marshmallow Men are there, too, cavorting around a bemused Paul Rudd. Watch the trailer all the way to the end, though, and you'll hear a very familiar voice.

The original Ghostbusters film starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, and Rick Moranis. The new installment in the franchise sees the return of Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson, Potts, and Weaver as their characters, and introduces Stranger Thing's Finn Wolfhard as Trevor and Captain Marvel's McKenna Grace as Phoebe, as well as Rudd as school teacher Mr. Grooberson, and Carrie Coon as Trevor and Phoebe's mother Callie.

The movie follows Callie, Trevor, and Phoebe as they move together to a new town, right into a creepy looking farmhouse that belonged to the kids' grandfather. Trevor and Phoebe meet new pals Lucky (Celeste O'Conner) and Podcast (Logan Kim), and, as you might expect, strange things start happening in the town – and Trevor and Phoebe's connection to the original ghost-hunting crew is discovered (all signs point to the late Ramis' Egon Spengler being their grandfather). More details on the characters were recently unveiled, as well as a new proton pack.

If you're in doubt about whether Afterlife will stack up to its original predecessor, Murray has already praised the movie. "[Writers Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman] wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life," he said. "It really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the girls' one. It has a different feel than two out of four." The "girls' one" Murray refers to is Paul Feig's reboot, which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, and featured a cameo from Murray, along with Hudson and Aykroyd.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is due to arrive this November 11.