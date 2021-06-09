Ghostbusters: Afterlife reveals new characters and its first haunted house

One of the movies jostled in the COVID shift, Ghostbusters: Afterlife doesn't know whether it's coming or going. Originally slated for release July 10, 2020, it first got bumped to March 2021, then back to June 2021 until finally landing at its current release in November 2021.

In short? It's time to genuinely get excited about the next installment in the series, as it's looking like that winter date has stuck. And, what better way to get into the swing of things, than by checking out this fresh batch of images from the upcoming sequel

From what we know of the movie, it takes place thirty years after Ghostbusters II, following a new family with a connection to the original Ghostbusters gang. Carrie Coon stars as Callie, mother to Finn Wolfhard's Trevor and McKenna Grace's Phoebe. The family moves into a dilapidated farmhouse that might be haunted… well, this is a Ghostbusters sequel.

Luckily, they won't be tackling this alone. Four new images revealed today via IGN reveal a few tidbits about some new additions to the cast. First up, is Phoebe's classmate played by Logan Kim, who's dubbed "the truest believer in the film and the heart of the movie":

Meet Logan Kim, Phoebe's classmate in Ghostbusters Afterlife! His character is considered the truest believer in the film and the heart of the movie.

Next up, Trevor's friend Lucky played by Celeste O'Connor:

Meet Celeste O'Connor, who co-stars in Ghostbusters Afterlife as Trevor's classmate!

One of the coolest reveals is a new of the proton pack, specifically its new proton beam:

"I don't care how old you are, you just become a kid again when you put on the pack." - Jason Reitman on watching the cast play with these iconic Ghostbusters items in Afterlife.

And, last but not lease, one of the best glimpses at the location setting, is this shot of the family's new home:

Introducing the fantastic setting of Ghostbusters Afterlife! Director Jason Reitman + cast are discussing this now on Twitter Spaces!

This small-town aesthetic gives the movie a different vibe to its predecessors. Gone is the hustle and bustle of New York City, replaced by a more rural setting. That's not to say it's not got that Ghostbusters vibe.

Returning star Bill Murray, aka Peter Venkman, gave the movie his stamp of approval earlier this year , saying it has "the feel of the first one." He also explained how Reitman sold him on the idea of another movie: "I remember him calling me and saying, 'I’ve got an idea for another Ghostbusters. I’ve had this idea for years.' I thought, 'What the heck could that possibly be?' I remember him when he was a kid. I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like, 'What the heck? What does this kid know?' But he had a really, really wonderful idea."