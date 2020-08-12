Here’s what Ghostbusters looks like without special effects

There’s somethin’ strange about this behind-the-scenes Ghostbusters video. Yep, it’s a newly-released look at the action on the set of the 1984 movie, including what the classic ‘crossing the streams’ scene looks like without the magic of special effects.

Much like seeing Game of Thrones without special effects, the official side-by-side comparison can take a few seconds to get used to: there’s nothing flying out of Bill Murray’s proton pack for example, meaning he has to *gasp* pretend it’s happening. Now, that is acting.

Mostly, it’s just amazing to see – now that we take special effects for granted – just how much was used and how it was all brought to life nearly 40 (!) years ago. Most of the sets are spruced up in post with overlays, models, and other doo-hickeys, as are even seemingly unnoticeable things such as colour correction.

We wonder what other pieces of raw footage are lying in vaults that we’d absolutely love to see. Give us a T2 cut with none of the special effects, or Alien with all the practical props in full view. Pretty please?

Ghostbusters, meanwhile, is all set to make a canon mainline return next year. Afterlife, starring Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon, will centre around the grandkids of one of the original Ghostbusters. The likes of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson are all set to reprise their roles for the March 2021 release.

