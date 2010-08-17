New Ghost Recon titles coming to Wii and PSP

Gamers who aren't satisfied with the eight existing Ghost Recon games and are looking for more than just the upcoming360, PS3, DS, 3DS, and PC titles now have two moregames to look forward to.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Predator,the first Ghost Recon PSP exclusive, is set in thejungles of Sri Lanka during preparations for an upcoming US invasion. Ubisoftboasts that it's an"exclusive tactical experience" that allows players to use "massive firepower to eliminate powerful enemies or use the jungle to sneak behind enemies and strike using the element of surprise."



Above: The only other Ghost Recon title released for the PSP was slapped in with the multi-platform release of Advanced Warfighter 2

There's also a multiplayer co-op mode for those people lucky enough to actually know someone else with a PSP who would be willing to buy his own copy of the game.

Additionally, a new Wii exclusive title is on the docket. Ambitiously titled the same as the flagship game Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, it's specifically designed to attract to both casual and hardcore gamers. Included will be 12 main missions, a special "Arcade Mode," co-op play with instant hop-in and hop-out functionality, and a lot of "WOW moments," says Ubisoft.

Unfortunately, still not included in either game are actual ghosts... just special forces officers with a cool name.

No release dates were mentioned.

Multi-platform game Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier and hopeful 3DS killer title Lead the Ghosts are already in the works, expected for 2011 releases. Oversaturate much?

