Rainbow Six Siege hackers thwarted after flooding lobbies with giant chickens and NSFW nightmares

Rainbow Six Siege matches were briefly overrun by images of giant chickens and far fouler things, but Ubisoft has put a temporary stop to the issue while working on a permanent fix.

Sometime earlier this week, Rainbow Six Siege hackers found a way to take advantage of the game's ban ticker to flood players' screens with random images. It started with a lovable, goofy cartoon chicken. So lovable, in fact, that players weren't even really mad when the hack got underway.

The video above gives you an idea of what the exploit looks like in-game. The chicken was so widespread that it was even seen during esports broadcasts - which meant that commentators had to try and keep a straight face during the proceedings, as you can see in the opening clip of the highlight video below.

Ubisoft has disabled the ban ticker (opens in new tab) while the devs work on a proper fix for the issue, but the community isn't ready to say goodbye to the iconic chicken just yet.

The fact the entire Siege community is being terrorised by this fucking chicken is the funniest shit I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/BDLM1yIzTbDecember 21, 2022 See more

Ubisoft have temporarily disabled the ban feed whilst they fix this exploit, meaning that the Chicken is gone.We need to name him as a community pic.twitter.com/4cT2OgRAwSDecember 21, 2022 See more

Or, at least, that would be the case if the chicken was the only thing being added to Siege. Unfortunately, hackers soon started adding nude images to the feed, which would be a particular problem for streamers trying to avoid running afoul of Twitch's content policies. Much worse, images of real-world violence were soon added, too.

Beware hackers in siege have been spamming cock and balls in siege. Learned it the fun wayDecember 21, 2022 See more

I can confirm that hackers have been injecting both nude photographs and pictures of corpses into the banfeed.i suggest turning it off, or avoiding siege altogether until the issue is fixed. it's not just the chicken anymore, they're actually just posting horrific gore.December 20, 2022 See more

Listen, folks, if you're going to cause chaos at least just stick with the fun kind. It's a shame to see Siege Chicken's memory sullied like this.

