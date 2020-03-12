New The Falcon and The Winter Soldier footage revealed at Disney shareholder meeting

Although production on Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been delayed due to Coronavirus, Disney has gone ahead and debuted some extended footage to shareholders – and it sounds very exciting.

Whilst the secretive trailer-style presentation has not been shared publicly, ComicBook.com has detailed the contents of the footage. The clip begins with Bucky (Sebastian Stan) visiting Baron Zemo (Daniel Brül) – who you might remember from Captain American: Civil War – in a high security prison.

Zemo attempts to activate Bucky’s Winter Soldier programming, which is now defunct, and the hero instead tells Zemo that someone has attempted to restart the program. Cut to a heavily patriotic rally (“red, white, and blue decorations, cheerleaders, the works”) and an announcer introducing a new Captain America. We see a silhouette figure with the shield – though it’s neither of the eponymous superheroes and probably US Agent, played by Wyatt Russell and seen briefly in the previously released Disney Plus trailer.

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

It’s certainly looking like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will see Sam and Bucky needing the help of the dastardly villain they faced in Civil War to take down a new threat. After trying to destroy the Avengers by turning them against one another, Zemo made his mark on the team with lasting emotional damage. Here’s hoping Cap’s proteges are careful when enlisting the help of someone so malevolent and cunning.

Equally, with Steve Rodgers having departed to grow old with the love of his life Peggy Carter, fans are keen to see if Falcon will pick up the shield and mantle Rodgers trusted him with at the end of Avengers: Endgame. But, with John Walker/US Agent, a sort of government-sponsored Captain America, on the cards, perhaps Flacon won’t get his shot.

Might Sam and Bucky be going vigilante against a First Avenger-style symbolic Captain America? One that is only allowed to stand up in front of crowds in support of how great his country is? That’s certainly a possibility, but confirmed plot details are yet to be revealed.

Further upcoming Disney Plus series include WandaVision coming this December, with Loki and Hawkeye to follow in 2021. We’ll be sure to keep you updated, meanwhile check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.