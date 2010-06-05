New Contra game coming to XBLA and PSN

A new Contra game is on its way to the Playstation Network and Xbox Live Arcade with a brand new look. Titled Hard Corps: Uprising, the next-gen follow-up to Contra: Hard Corps for the Sega Genesis, was described by Konami as a â€œhomage to the legacy of Konami run-and-gun platformersâ€ in a hands-on preview onIGN.





Above: Hard Corps: Uprising looks pretty anim-azing. We love the new look for the gritty run-and-gun series





Above: Compare the new image from Hard Corps: Uprising to the original Contra: Hard Corps for the Sega Genesis





Above: Burly boxart for Contra: Hard Corps



Hard Corps: Uprising is currently slated for a winter 2010 release. It's beingdeveloped by Arc System Works, the folks behind BlazBlue and the Guilty Gear games, which may explain thefresh anime art style.



Jun 4, 2010