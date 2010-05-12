New Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood details announced

New details have emerged regarding Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood, the latest instalment in the series. We've listed the key points below for easy ingestion - this follows the first teaser trailer and official site we pointed you towards yesterday.



Above: The Colosseum makes an appearance in AC: Brotherhood

Single player:

- The game is set in Rome, not far away from the cities of Venice and Florence, which formed the backdrop of Assassin's Creed 2.

- It promises 15 hours of single-player gameplay.

- In the single player game Ezio returns, now a Master Assassin, and is tasked with cleaning up corruption that is rife in the Italian capital.

- Ezio will meet up with Italian noblemen like Leonardo Da Vinci, Niccolò Machiavelli and Caterina Sforza - which dates the game sometime in the early 1500s.

- Ezio can now train a 'brotherhood' of young assassins and use them as he wishes to fight the Templar order.

- Weapons and gadgets look set to include poison darts, fans, blades, claws, guns, a new version of Assassin's Creed 2's flying machine and a parachute, should you need to bail out.

- Villa management is re-presented on a more epic scale, with Ezio able to spend cash on rebuilding parts of Rome - in the process unlocking new missions and factions.







Above:We're guessing theseare some of themultiplayer character classes

Multiplayer:

- Although multiplayer is a new addition to the series and Ubisoft are bigging it up, this is not just a multiplayer add-on pack with a single-player afterthought - as the above details make clear.

- We can't name any specific multiplayer modes, but players will be able to chose different character classes, which feature their own weapons and killing methods. It's not hard to imagine free-for-all deathmatch and team-based games working well - and it's conceivable UbiSoft will produce specific multiplayer maps that are either modified areas from the main game or entirely multiplayer specific.

More information and images will become available later in the month when two magazines release further details of Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood - Official Xbox Magazine UK (June 10 2010) and PSM3 UK (June 3 2010).

