Here's when you can play Assassin's Creed Origins' DLC expansions, The Hidden Ones and Curse of the Pharaohs

The ancient Egypt of Assassin's Creed Origins will scoot a little closer to modernity when The Hidden Ones arrives on January 23. Ubisoft announced the date for the incoming DLC expansion and its follow up, as well as the arrival of the combat-free, education-friendly Discovery Tour, all at once today. Here's what we're looking at.

Assassin's Creed Origins DLC 1: The Hidden Ones

The Hidden Ones takes place five years after Origins' main campaign. Slight spoiler warning in case you didn't already figure that Bayek would be a founding member of the Brotherhood by the end of the game but, yep, he is. And in this expansion his fledgling order clashes with Roman forces occupying the Sinai Peninsula. New region? New region. While you're exploring and fighting your way through Sinai you can level up to the new cap of 45, find four new Legendary weapons and two new mounts, and even take all of your crafted gear up two more levels. Again, it's coming out on January 23 both a la carte and as part of the season pass. Make sure you play the new Incoming Threat quest that was just added to the game for a quick amuse-bouche before then.

Assassin's Creed Origins DLC 2: The Curse of the Pharaohs

You didn't think you'd get all the way through a western-developed game about ancient Egypt without fighting some mummies, did you? This second expansion takes place in and around the Greek city of Thebes as it suffers from an ancient curse; not the boring kind of ancient curse where you get a high fever and die in bed, but the exciting kind where long-dead pharaohs and mythological beasts rise again to wreck up the place. On the back-end, this second DLC expansion will bump the level cap up once more to 55 and introduce new outfits and gear inspired by Egyptian mythology. The Curse of the Pharaohs will arrive on March 6.

Assassin's Creed Origins Discovery Tour

Officially titled "Discovery Tour by Assassin's Creed: Ancient Egypt" (which sounds like a cologne), this is the mode that lets you wander around the world at your leisure with no external pressure or danger. All combat and standard quests/activities are disabled, though you can embark on specially curated tours from historians. The coolest part is that the Discovery Tour will be available as a free update to all Origins players, and sold standalone via Steam and Uplay, starting on February 20. Assassin's fans get a new way to experience the game and history buffs/students/teachers get a convenient way to "ooh" and "ahh" at the pretty architecture and superbly detailed mummification process. Everybody wins!

The timed-exclusive Trials of the Gods challenges will keep coming, too, so make sure you get in while the god killing's good.