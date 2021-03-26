New Amazon Prime series starring Chris Pratt adds Patrick Schwarzenegger to its cast

Patrick Schwarzenegger has been cast in Amazon Prime's upcoming series, The Terminal List, Deadline reports. He joins his real-life brother-in-law Chris Pratt in the conspiracy thriller, along with Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Based on James Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, Pratt plays James Reece, a navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission – he returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him and threatening the lives of those he loves.

Schwarzenegger will play Donny Mitchell, Reece's youngest team member, fresh out of training and unused to dealing with difficult situations – as the platoon’s point man, he is the first to lead the team into unsecured territory. The actor's last role was in Amy Poehler's Netflix comedy-drama Moxie, and he's also appeared in Ryan Murphy's satirical slasher series Scream Queens and the rom-com Stuck in Love alongside Jennifer Connelly and Greg Kinnear.

Meanwhile, Wu will play Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who finds an ally in Reece and seeks to bring the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he’s fighting against to light. Wu and Pratt are also on board as executive producers, while David DiGilio is the series' showrunner and writer.