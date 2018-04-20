Popular

Netflix's The Witcher show will have 8 episodes and film in Eastern Europe

By

If you thought this Friday was going to be a quiet one then buckle up, Witcher fans. Lauren S. Hissrich, writer and executive producer on the upcoming Netflix adaptation just spilled all her Witcher tea in a series of tweets. The headlines? There will be eight episodes, it'll maybe be done by 2020 and only the pilot has been written so far. 

She's now gamely battling the pedants and the curious in her mentions, and letting the world know Netflix is being supportive - "Netflix is, by definition, not ruled by fear — but by adventure and exploration" - and that rumors of a delay are unfounded. "In fact, the timeline has never been announced so there’s not a delay to be had."

Our last update from Hissrich gave us a preview of the characters we could expect to see in the Netflix series. Yennefer, Triss Merigold and Ciri will join Geralt, as will Regis the vampire, Emperor Emhyr var Emreis and Dandelion (though with his original name in the novels, Jaskier.) 

Hissrich's previously produced Daredevil season 2 and The Defenders, and she was also one of the writers for both shows, as well as a staff writer on The West Wing. Feels like Geralt is in pretty safe hands. 

Need a Netflix hit before then? Check out our 25 best shows on Netflix.