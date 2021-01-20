Netflix reveals first look at new show from the creators of Money Heist

There’s a new show on the way from the creators of Money Heist – and Netflix has given us a sneak peek.

Sky Rojo (AKA Red Sky in English) follows three sex workers (Verónica Sanchez, Lali Espósito, and Yany Prado) on the run from their pimp (Asier Etxeandia) and his henchmen (Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Aucquer). If the newly released high-octane trailer is anything to go by, expect car chases, sequins, and gunfights in equal measure.

FIRST LOOK: #SkyRojo, from the creators of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist starring Verónica Sanchez, Asier Etxeandia, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Lali Espósito, Yany Prado, and Enric Aucquer. Premieres March 19 pic.twitter.com/IWEL5HwS12January 19, 2021

Season 1 will consist of eight 25-minute episodes, with a second season in the same format already confirmed. “We wanted Sky Rojo to have the same frenetic action as always, but to use that 25-minute runtime to underline the dynamic nature of the plot: the getaway, the race for survival,” series creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato said in a statement.

“The third act of a movie or an episode is where all the energy converges to produce the most vibrant explosion of all the conflicts that are being narrated. What we set out to do was to make a constant third act, to funnel our entire story through that frenzied energy.”

The duo’s previous Netflix project, Money Heist, has been hugely popular. It traces two long-prepared heists, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. The crime drama already has four seasons on the streamer, and it was renewed for a fifth and final instalment in July 2020.