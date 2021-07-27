Netflix releases new Money Heist season 5 trailer teasing a big problem for the Professor

Netflix has released a new teaser for Money Heist season 5, the final instalment of the Spanish crime drama.

The hit series (also known as La Casa de Papel) traces two long-prepared heists, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. The ensemble cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, and Pedro Alonso.

The new teaser is only 30 seconds long, but tensions are still high. Against a foreboding soundtrack, the Professor (Morte), the leader of the heists, is chained up at the hands of a mysterious woman who we haven't met before. How did he get there? And how, exactly, is he going to get out of this one? We don't know, but this teaser has certainly got us intrigued. The full trailer for the new season is set to arrive on August 2, which may give us some more answers.

Money Heist became the most-watched non-English language series on Netflix within four months of being added to the platform in early 2018. The fifth and final season is due to be released in two parts – the first five episodes will premiere on September 3, with the second half following on December 3.

"When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself," show creator Álex Pina said. "We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure."

It's not all over for Money Heist fans just yet, though. In November last year, Netflix announced that it would be creating a Korean adaptation of the show. Showrunner Pina has another Netflix series currently underway, too – Sky Rojo, which premiered in March, follows three sex workers on the run from their pimp and his henchmen. Season 2 was recently released on the streamer.