Netflix makes The Trial of the Chicago 7 free to watch on YouTube for 48 hours

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is free to watch on Netflix's YouTube channel for 48 hours to commemorate the anniversary of the events of the movie. The verdict of the titular trial was announced on February 18, 1970, and the movie will be online until midnight on February 20.

Aaron Sorkin's legal drama follows (you guessed it) the Chicago Seven, a group of anti–Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The movie's ensemble cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Jeremy Strong.

The movie received nominations in five categories for this year's Golden Globe Awards , including Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Baron Cohen. It's a favorite for this year's Oscars, too, although those nominations haven't been announced yet.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is Sorkin's second time in the director's chair – he made his debut in 2017 with the crime drama Molly's Game , starring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba. Before that, he made his name as the critically acclaimed screenwriter of movies like The Social Network and as the creator and executive producer of the TV show The West Wing.