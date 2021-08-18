Netflix has two new star-studded comedies in the works

Two new comedies are coming to Netflix, and they both have A-list casts.

First up: Murder Mystery 2. The 2019 movie starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston is getting a sequel, Deadline reports. The original movie followed a married couple whose vacation is derailed when they get framed for murder on a billionaire's yacht. Sandler and Aniston haven't officially confirmed that they'll be returning, but they're reportedly expected to reprise their roles.

Jeremy Garelick is directing the sequel – he previously scripted 2006's The Break-Up , which starred Aniston and Vince Vaughn. He also directed The Wedding Ringer and The Binge.

The streamer also has a new movie starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg on the cards – Me Time is a comedy about a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who finds himself with some free time for the first time in years. He ends up reconnecting with an old friend (Walhberg), and a wild weekend ensues.

Hart is also producing, while John Hamburg, who co-wrote Night School with Hart and has directed movies like Along Came Polly and I Love You, Man . This will be the first time that Hart and Wahlberg have appeared in a movie together.

These comedies are just two of the star-studded titles on Netflix's slate of upcoming movies – other offerings include Don’t Look Up, an Adam McKay dark comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and Red Notice, an action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.