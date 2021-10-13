Netflix could be planning a Squid Game video game

Netflix’s Squid Game could be turned into a video game one day if the show continues to be as successful as it is.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (Via Screen Rant ), Netflix’s VP of content for Asia, Minyoung Kim, said that "we are looking at multiple different areas — from games, consumer products and others — to really figure out what we can bring to our audiences to increase their affinity toward our content and give them more joy, while staying true to the world that our creator has built."

It’s no secret that the streaming service has been wanting to branch into the world of gaming - earlier this year, reports suggested Netflix will be expanding into games within the next year . Since then the streaming company has announced that its first games will be mobile and free to subscribers and has even begun testing mobile games based on its series such as Stranger Things in Poland.

It’s also no surprise that Squid Game would be an ideal series to make into a video game, as the show is based around a number of deadly survival games - and has also just become Netflix's most popular show ever . As Kim reveals elsewhere in the same interview: "We’ve been getting an overwhelming but happy volume of requests from the organization — from the consumer product department, from the gaming group, from our other international teams."

When it comes to whether we’ll see a season 2 of Squid Game, Kim also has the scoop on this too: "We’re still having that conversation with the director and the producer," the Netflix employee reveals, "and hopefully we’ll be able to come back to you with that answer soon."

It looks like Netflix is still eager to capitalize on the success of the South Korean horror series, as Kim adds: "So it’s all in the works, but if you think about it, the show only launched less than a month ago. This is just the start."