Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light gets an Unreal Engine version

By

And it’s still just as terrifying

Squid Game Red Light Green Light
(Image credit: Netflix)

One of the games from Netflix’s Squid Game has been remade in Unreal Engine and it gives us an idea of what a real Squid Game video game would look like. 

YouTuber Futurize shared the project into the r/UnrealEngine subreddit where it currently has 1006 upvotes. In the video, a group of plain character models recreates the first game of the series Red light Green Light - which sees a group of people attempt to get from one side of the playground to another without being spotted by the giant robot doll. 

Just like in the series, not all players are able to cross the finish line in this version of the game as several players are killed just minutes into the first round. Which is just as jarring as it was in episode one of Squid Game. Unfortunately, not even the person playing the game was able to cross the finish line as by the end of the video they have also been shot down just before crossing the finishing line. 

The comments of the post on Reddit offered a number of ways this Unreal Engine project could be taken to the next level, with one person suggesting that they should add multiplayer and another suggesting that the developer should add a mini-game that affects whether players are able to stay still during the Red Light segments to make things even more intense.  

This isn’t the first time Squid Game and the video game world have crossed paths. Red Light, Green Light has been recreated in Roblox and GTA 5 is currently overflowing with Squid Game mods. Some Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have even attempted to recreate scenes from the show, with one, in particular, remaking the train station Ddakji scene

Desperately wishing for a real-life Squid Game video game? Find out about the Squid Game Quiz that recently got rated in Australia - it’s not quite what you think though. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.