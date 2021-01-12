Netflix announces 27 new movies for 2021

Netflix has its full movie slate for 2021 – including films from Dwayne Johnson, Amy Adams, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Leonardo DiCaprio, and a series of A-listers that have more awards than they know what to do with.

Among the highlights – as you can see in the above video – is Red Notice, an action movie that sees Dwayne Johnson playing an FBI agent who finds unlikely bedfellows in a pair of criminals (Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot).

Vice director Adam McKay, meanwhile, is helming Don’t Look Up, which features Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play a pair of astronomers who are warning the world of an impending comet strike. Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep also appear.

Then, there are films starring Chris Hemsworth (Escape from Spiderhead), Zendaya (Malcom and Marie – which released its first teaser recently), and Jason Momoa (Sweet Girl). Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to make his directing debut with Tick, Tick, Boom; Halle Berry is also stepping into the director's chair with Bruised. There are even follow-up threequels to popular Netflix film series The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys. Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead will also stream on Netflix this summer.

So, a lot to take in. Here’s the full list of Netflix movies featured in the video. It’s time to start taking notes.

Army of the Dead (Dave Bautista)

Back to the Outback

Bad Trip

Beauty

Bruised (Halle Berry)

Don't Look Up

Double Dad

Escape from Spiderhead (Chris Hemsworth)

Fear Street

Kate

Malcolm and Marie

Monster

Moxie

Night Teeth

O2

Outside the Wire

Red Notice (Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson)

Sweet Girl (Jason Momoa)

The Harder They Fall (Regina King, Jonathan Majors)

The Kissing Booth 3 (Joey King)

The Last Mercenary

The White Tiger

The Woman in the Window (Amy Adams)

Thunder Force (Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy)

tick, tick… BOOM! (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

To All The Boys: Always And Forever (Lana Condor, Noah Centineo)

YES DAY (Jennifer Garner)

But, wait, there’s more. Lots more. Netflix has also unveiled plans to release a new movie every single week on the streaming service.

Until moviegeddon hits us, start filling out your watchlist with the best Netflix movies currently available.