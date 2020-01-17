National Treasure 3 is reportedly in the works at Disney

National Treasure 3 seems to finally be happening, and Bad Boys 4 screenwriter Chris Bremner is reportedly penning the script.

A report from THR about Bad Boys 4 rather unceremoniously confirmed National Treasure 3's development in the last paragraph. According to the report, the two projects share Bremner as screenwriter. Likewise, Bad Boys producer Jerry Bruckheimer is said to be involved with National Treasure 3.

The last time we saw a new National Treasure release, it was 13 years ago with 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

Bruckheimer is a veteran filmmaker with producer credits on Top Gun, Black Hawk Down, Pirates of the Caribbean, and CSI. We don't know who will direct National Treasure 3, but we can assume it'll once again star Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Gates in search of something dangerously well-guarded.

Details are sparse at the moment, but today's news is probably the most concrete indication that National Treasure 3 is in development since rumors began to swirl way back in 2008. Since then, it's been an agonizingly slow drip of suggestive quotes and setbacks, but now with a writer and a producer attached, it seems like National Treasure 3 is finally an actual thing.