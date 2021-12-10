DC's Naomi returns for a Season Two series in March to coincide with her TV debut

The CW's latest DC TV series Naomi premieres Tuesday, January 11, and to mark the occasion DC will launch a second six-issue limited series - what it's calling a "second season" - featuring the original creative team of Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell.

Naomi Season Two #1 (Image credit: DC)

On sale March 8, Naomi Season Two #1 begins the character's quest to "uncover the truth behind the new mysteries around herself and her powers," and define her place in the DC Universe.

"I am so excited that the entire original creative team was able to return to put together this very important chapter in Naomi McDuffie's life and legacy," says Bendis in the new series announcement.

"Naomi has been thrown into the deep end of life and the series is about that. What Naomi is going through in the superhero universe is what a lot of people go through in the real world. All the sudden you're in over your head and things are expected of you and there are still so many questions and mysteries about her parents, birth world, powers. and the world she grew up in. You’re in for lots of surprises!"

Launching straight from Season One and her roles in Young Justice and Justice League, Naomi tries to balance life working among superheroes like Batman and Superman with her small-town life and relationships with her parents and friends.

The series will guest star Black Adam, Superman, and the Justice League, and feature the return of Zumbado!

"It feels really good to be working with Jamal and Brian again," adds writer David F. Walker. "All three of us are in very different places professionally and personally in our lives, and that brings an invigorating energy to the creative process as we chronicle this next chapter in Naomi's adventures. The first story we wrote was about Naomi learning who she really is, and now this story is all about unpacking the realities of what it means to be a Super Hero."

Check out preview images from Naomi Season Two #1 right here and look for DC's full March 2022 solicitations later this month.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Naomi is now a member of the Justice League, so maybe one day she'll appear on Newsarama's list of the best Justice League stories of all time.