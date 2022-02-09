My favorite gamepad is nearly at its lowest ever price in Amazon's Xbox controller deals

This Xbox controller deal is an excellent demonstration of deals we personally look out for here at GamesRadar+. And this deal on the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro gamepad is a particularly good example of one that I'm always on the hunt for because I'm so eager to recommend it to people.

Over at Amazon right now, you can get said brilliant Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller for its second-lowest ever price in the USA, and its lowest in months in the UK: just $129.99 (was $159.99), or £159.99 in the UK (down from £170).

As a brief overview of its qualities, the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller is absolutely one of the best Xbox series X accessories you can get and is outright one of the best third-party controllers for the console or for PC right now. It offers players an incredible amount of flexibility and versatility to be able to play games on Xbox consoles and PC exactly the way they want to or need to - and use the controller's features and customisation options to gain edges too.

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro | $160 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The second-lowest ever price on one of the top third-party controller Xbox Series X controllers is hard to argue with from a value perspective. The only time this has been lower is in the sales madness of Black Friday so you know you're getting great value here.



Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro | £160 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - Only a modest saving in the UK but this is still the lowest price since early December! Therefore this is good value if you've been holding out hope to shave some pounds off the price tag.



In more detail the eSwap X Pro controller is a wired Xbox and PC controller with a modular design which means you can replace the D-Pad and sticks at will - letting you shape the controller how you need or want it. This offers unprecedented levels of versatility, and changing the literal form of the controller takes it further than the also-excellent remapping functions present here too.

For a thorough rundown, you can read my full Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro review to get a deeper insight into how it performs. So, if you've been waiting for this controller to come down in price, then now is the time strike.

Of course, this is a pretty specialist controller which might not be quite for you. If you're interested in picking up something a little more traditional then our deal-hunting tech will provide the latest and lowest prices for Xbox controllers below.

