Ms. Marvel set photos show off Kamala Khan using her powers

It’s time to embiggen our hype for the upcoming Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series.

A pair of new set photos have leaked from the Ms. Marvel set, with each showing Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan in what looks like a particularly tense showdown.

🚨 New photos of a familiar scene on the set of Ms. Marvel have dropped. In the first, Iman Vellani uses her powers as Kamala, and Rish Shah’s Kamran makes a meme-worthy face. The second features Iman and Rish with their body doubles. 📸: onset.unseen via Instagram pic.twitter.com/4fKxG2vgXJJune 17, 2021 See more

These set photos have been captured and shared by Onset Unseen on Instagram. In the collection of snaps, two things stand out: 1) Just how great the costume looks, even from a distance – we expect it to be one of the best in the MCU when it gets its full reveal – and 2) There are special forces and what looks like police officers with their weapons trained on Ms. Marvel in a standoff.

While previous set leaks may have focused on the costume, it’s Ms. Marvel’s skillset that should draw particular attention here. Namely, that Kamala Khan is shown with her arms stretched out.

Could this be the first showing of some new powers? More than likely, Marvel will instead work its CGI magic and put in Ms. Marvel’s traditional "Embiggen" abilities in post-production.

Fans of the Avengers game will be all too familiar with Ms. Marvel’s ability to grow very tall and extend her limbs Mr. Fantastic-style. It’s not a stretch to suggest that makes the leap to Disney Plus when the show debuts later in 2021 – even if we can’t see its full impact here.

The series, which counts Bisha K. Ali as its lead writer and show creator, is only going to be the start for Ms. Marvel in the MCU. Iman Vellani’s teenage hero will return in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels alongside Brie Larson’s cosmic champion and Teyonah Parris’ Photon, who first appeared in WandaVision.

Marvel Phase 4, meanwhile, continues to roll on. Loki is currently blowing our minds with its introduction of a Sacred Timeline and a theory that hints at the TVA being up to no good. Beyond that, Black Widow is set to arrive in theaters (and on Disney Plus’ Premiere Access) in July.

