The Ms. Marvel episode 1 post-credits scene features a surprise cameo

The Ms. Marvel episode 1 post-credits scene is not one to be missed. And if you didn't watch the new Disney Plus show's credits all the way to the end (of the animated segment) then head back onto the streamer and get watching it now!

Warning: spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 1 ahead…

Ms. Marvel’s post-credits scene features the return of a familiar face. The premiere sets up Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) origin story as she goes from a superhero-obsessed girl from New Jersey to a super-being herself, the episode ending with Kamala gaining her powers – something that does not go unnoticed.

After taking a mysterious bracelet from her grandmother to complete her Captain Marvel cosplay, Khan discovers that it actually has some hidden properties. When she takes to the stage at AvengerCon for a cosplay competition, she finds herself able to extend her limbs and shoot energy fields.

Khan has very little control of her newfound powers, causing carnage at the first fan convention of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In the post-credits scene, we learn that someone recorded the moment and it’s made her a person of interest to the Department of Damage Control – the government body that was initially an offshoot of SHIELD tasked with cleaning up superhero messes.

We first saw them in Spider-Man: No Way Home when Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed) was brought in to interrogate Peter Parker (Tom Holland) over Mysterio’s death. Now, he's back with a new superhero on his radar – Khan.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

The post-credits scene begins with a new character called Agent Sadie Deever (Alysia Reiner) watching the incident at AvengerCon on her phone. "Check this out, a teenage girl at AvengerCon," she says before admitting she’s "never seen powers like that". Deever turns to Cleary who tells her to "bring Khan in" after seeing what’s on her screen.

We don’t yet know exactly why Cleary wants to speak to her as the scene cuts to black. However, given the public nature of her display of powers, it's likely he wants to get a handle on the incident as quickly as possible. One thing seems certain going forward – as Khan comes to terms with her new abilities, she’ll be under a lot of scrutiny from the government body.

Ms. Marvel airs on Disney Plus on Wednesdays, see our full Ms. Marvel release schedule for more. Check out our guide to the latest Marvel Phase 4 releases confirmed so far, as well as a look at the Marvel timeline as it currently stands.