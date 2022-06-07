Ms. Marvel release schedule: when does episode 1 release on Disney Plus?

Surprise! Ms. Marvel is releasing this week on Disney Plus. Unfortunately, it appears that the next MCU adventure is set to clash with Obi-Wan Kenobi on streaming this month, meaning that some viewers will have to decide which show to watch first.

If you want to avoid spoilers (and plan ahead), we’re here to give you the lowdown on the full Ms. Marvel release schedule, starting with the first episode’s release date and air time on Disney Plus. We’ll even drill down into time zones to ensure you’re not missing out. Spoilers: set your alarm clocks. It’s going to be a late one for most of you.

When is Ms. Marvel episode 1 airing on Disney Plus?

The Ms. Marvel episode 1 release date is June 8 at 12:00am Pacific/5:00am Eastern. That’s 8:00am BST in the UK. Yes, that’s the exact same time as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the next three weeks.

There is a small chance, however, that Ms Marvel’s premiere will drop up to 15 minutes early. To help squeeze in as much Marvel and Star Wars as possible, be sure to refresh the main landing page around that time.

How many Ms. Marvel episodes are there?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Much like Moon Knight, there are only six episodes of Ms. Marvel planned for its first season. Unlike Steven Grant’s mind-bending series, however, only one episode is being released this week. We’re getting a new episode every Wednesday for six weeks, ending in July.

Ms. Marvel episode 1 – June 8

Ms. Marvel episode 2 – June 15

Ms. Marvel episode 3 – June 22

Ms. Marvel episode 4 – June 29

Ms. Marvel episode 5 – July 6

Ms. Marvel episode 6 – July 13

After the series, we’ll next see Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan in The Marvels alongside Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The movie is set to release on July 28, 2023. For more from the MCU, check out our comprehensive guide to Marvel Phase 4.