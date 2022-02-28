Jared Leto lusts for blood in final trailer for Marvel's Morbius

Marvel has released the final trailer for Morbius, the latest film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Jared Leto stars as Dr. Michael Morbius, who, in an attempt to cure his rare blood disease, afflicts himself with the desire to consume human blood.

Known as Morbius, the Living Vampire, the character first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #101 in 1971, and is an adversary of fellow Marvel vampire Blade. Morbius joins Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage as the third installment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which serves as its own entity separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Matt Smith stars alongside Leto as Loxias Crown, Morbius's friend turned supervillain who suffers from the same rare blood disease. Michael Keaton also returns as Vulture, reprising his role from Spider-Man: Homecoming. The cast also includes Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson as FBI agent Simon Stroud.

The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa, who helmed the Jake Gyllenhaal sci-fi horror Life and Tom Hardy thriller Child 44. Screenwriting duo Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless created the script. Morbius finished filming in 2019 and had an original release date of July 2020, but production was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The premiere was moved several more times before Sony decided on a 2022 release date.

Morbius is set to hit theaters in IMAX on April 1, 2022. While you wait, check out our complete history of the Marvel character and find out what to read before (and after) you see the film.